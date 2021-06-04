Update for June 3 is here for Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes that were added with this patch.

Another Double XP Weekend is upon us, so everyone ready up your favorite tools of destruction and jump into battle right away. Feel free to do so in the new Multiplayer modes presented with this update on June 3 or gather up your gang and go through endless Zombie hordes in the new playlist. Content-wise, the new patch doesn’t present much other than some minor tweaks and the new modes that were already mentioned. Take a look below to see Treyarch’s official patch notes list.

Black Ops Cold War June 3 Update Patch Notes

DOUBLE WEAPON XP WEEKEND

Ready to max out your new AMP63 pistol? Enjoy a full weekend of Double Weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone starting tomorrow through 10AM PT June 7th!

Here’s what’s new this week:

MULTIPLAYER

New Modes

Action Heroes Moshpit Moshpit of Die Hardpoint and Rambo’s Gun Game available in Featured Playlists.

Blueprint Ammo Gun Game New variant of Gun Game featuring an arsenal of Weapon Blueprints with tracer and dismemberment effects available in Featured Playlists.

Face Off 6v6 New 6v6 variant of Face Off mode available in Featured Playlists.



Modes

Multi-Team Elimination The starting weapon will now be randomly selected from a pool of weapons at the start of the match for all players. Pistol Charlie (Burst Pistol) Submachine Gun Alpha Milano 821 AK-74u Bullfrog The 3 rd person audio for a parachute being deployed has been increased and the range has been extended to help with awareness of enemies dropping nearby. Addressed an issue that prevented Squad Wipe medals from being properly awarded.



Featured Playlists

Gunfight Tournament [NEW]

Action Heroes Moshpit [NEW]

Blueprint Ammo Gun Game [NEW]

Face Off 6v6 [NEW] (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

(also available in Hardcore via Quick Play) Multi-Team Elimination

Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

12v12 Moshpit (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

Party Games

Multi-Team Moshpit Multi-Team Elimination has been added to Multi-Team Moshpit



ZOMBIES

Gameplay

Closed an exploit that allowed players to create a Toxic Growth that exist longer than expected.

Stability

Addressed an issue related to Mimics across all modes.

Onslaught (PlayStation)

Stability Addressed an issue on Standoff where the Orb would continue to move during a Host Migration and players would enter the next phase immediately when the match resumes.



Featured Playlists

Outbreak

Firebase Z

Die Maschine

Cranked 2: No Time to Crank

Dead Ops Arcade: First Person

Dead Ops Arcade

Onslaught (PlayStation)

Onslaught Mystery Munitions (PlayStation)

Onslaught Standoff (PlayStation)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

- This article was updated on:June 4th, 2021