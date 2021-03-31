Update 1.15 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update comes on the heels of the first mid-season update that we just received the other day that included lots of new content. That update started the groundwork for this mid-season update, with this one continuing that with new content and some hotfixes as well. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.15.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.15 Patch Notes

Global

Features

Calling Card Showcase Choose up to three Calling Cards to display in your Showcase, now available in the Player Identity menu at the Barracks.

Set as Favorite Players can now use the “Set as Favorite” option in Create-a-Class to designate a target class for the Quick Equip feature. Weapons equipped through Quick Equip will automatically appear in this class.

Player Inspect in Lobby Players can now inspect other players’ Operator models while in the Lobby.



Operators

Wolf Wolf Operator Bundle now available in the Store.



UI

Addressed an issue where a pop-up message stating “Quitting with 3 or fewer players on your team will result in a loss and a ladder point penalty” could erroneously appear when attempting to join on a friend.

Multiplayer

Maps

Miami Strike Addressed an issue where attackers/defenders could spawn on the same spawn side in CDL Custom Games.



Daily Challenges

The “Junked” Daily Challenge now tracks progress for destroying enemy Field Upgrades by interacting with them, not just by shooting them.

Stability

Fixed a rare crash related to players joining a match in progress in Search and Destroy.

Fixed a rare crash in Multi-Team related to radiation clouds.

CODCaster

Addressed an issue where CODCaster could be selected in non-team-based modes.

Zombies

Menus

Moved the Private Match Server Pause feature to an option in the Pause menu to allow the host of a match to apply a Blueprint from the Pause menu without inadvertently pausing the match.

Outbreak

Stability Fixed crashes related to Krasny Soldat and zombie pathfinding.

Gameplay Addressed an issue where a player’s vehicle would not take damage when running into Special or Elite enemies.

Addressed an issue that caused jetpack flames to appear on an HVT when their jetpack was not in use.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

Addressed a progression break that could occur when killing a zombie immediately after the Surge incremented.

Treyarch has put out multiple updates in the last week, so it can be a bit hard to figure out what all is from each update. Instead, each of them kind of go together for the overall mid-season update that was largely released the other day. There are a number of fixes added that popped up recently, so make sure to read about them and anything else in the patch above.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War website.