Update 1.15 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update comes on the heels of the first mid-season update that we just received the other day that included lots of new content. That update started the groundwork for this mid-season update, with this one continuing that with new content and some hotfixes as well. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.15.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.15 Patch Notes
Global
Features
- Calling Card Showcase
- Choose up to three Calling Cards to display in your Showcase, now available in the Player Identity menu at the Barracks.
- Set as Favorite
- Players can now use the “Set as Favorite” option in Create-a-Class to designate a target class for the Quick Equip feature. Weapons equipped through Quick Equip will automatically appear in this class.
- Player Inspect in Lobby
- Players can now inspect other players’ Operator models while in the Lobby.
Operators
- Wolf
- Wolf Operator Bundle now available in the Store.
UI
- Addressed an issue where a pop-up message stating “Quitting with 3 or fewer players on your team will result in a loss and a ladder point penalty” could erroneously appear when attempting to join on a friend.
Multiplayer
Maps
- Miami Strike
- Addressed an issue where attackers/defenders could spawn on the same spawn side in CDL Custom Games.
Daily Challenges
- The “Junked” Daily Challenge now tracks progress for destroying enemy Field Upgrades by interacting with them, not just by shooting them.
Stability
- Fixed a rare crash related to players joining a match in progress in Search and Destroy.
- Fixed a rare crash in Multi-Team related to radiation clouds.
CODCaster
- Addressed an issue where CODCaster could be selected in non-team-based modes.
Zombies
Menus
- Moved the Private Match Server Pause feature to an option in the Pause menu to allow the host of a match to apply a Blueprint from the Pause menu without inadvertently pausing the match.
Outbreak
- Stability
- Fixed crashes related to Krasny Soldat and zombie pathfinding.
- Gameplay
- Addressed an issue where a player’s vehicle would not take damage when running into Special or Elite enemies.
- Addressed an issue that caused jetpack flames to appear on an HVT when their jetpack was not in use.
Onslaught (PS4/PS5)
- Addressed a progression break that could occur when killing a zombie immediately after the Surge incremented.
Treyarch has put out multiple updates in the last week, so it can be a bit hard to figure out what all is from each update. Instead, each of them kind of go together for the overall mid-season update that was largely released the other day. There are a number of fixes added that popped up recently, so make sure to read about them and anything else in the patch above.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War website.