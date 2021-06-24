Update 1.19 has arrived for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. It seems like there are always new updates for one of the Call of Duty games, whether that’s Black Ops Cold War or Warzone, often times coming at the same time. The latest patch though is just for Black Ops Cold War and with it comes some new content and fixes as well. This patch is also known as 1.019.000 on PS5. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War update 1.19.

Black Ops Cold War Update 1.19 Patch Notes

Multiplayer

Modes

One in the Chamber Added to Custom Games playlists. After dying, players should now always spectate in first-person before respawning.

Sticks and Stones Added to Custom Games playlists.

Multi-Team Moshpit New Sat-Link mode added to rotation.

Cranked Hardpoint Added to rotation in Hijacked 24/7 and Nuketown 24/7 (June 21).

Hardcore Hardpoint Added to rotation in Hardcore 12v12 Moshpit (June 21).



Featured Playlists

Gunfight Tournament [NEW]

Collateral Strike (24/7) [NEW] (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Hijacked 24/7 (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Nuketown 24/7 (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Face Off 6v6 (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Party Games

12v12 Moshpit (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Multi-Team: Elimination

Multi-Team Moshpit (includes Sat-Link mode)

League Play Rewards

Placement Rewards Each Ladder Event placement type will now award a Charm, Emblem, and Sticker when earned: Finish Top 25 Finish Top 10 Finish Top 5 Victory – Finish 1st Hot Streak – 2 Consecutive 1st Place Finishes Blazing – 3 Consecutive 1st Place Finishes Diamond – 6 total 1st Place Finishes

Skill Division Rewards Win matches in the Competitor, Advanced, Expert, Elite, and Master Divisions to earn Charm, Emblem, and Sticker rewards to represent your League Play skill: Win 10 matches in the Competitor Skill Division Win 10 matches in the Advanced Skill Division Win 10 matches in the Expert Skill Division Win 10 matches in the Elite Skill Division Win 10 matches in the Master Skill Division



Zombies

Weapons

Nail Gun Addressed an issue that prevented the notification from appearing when unlocking the Nail Gun in Zombies (June 21).



Modes

Cranked 2: No Time to Crank Added back to Zombies Featured Playlists.



Featured Playlists

Outbreak

Firebase Z

Die Maschine

Cranked 2: No Time to Crank

Dead Ops Arcade: First Person

Dead Ops Arcade

Onslaught (PlayStation)

Onslaught Collateral (PlayStation)

Onslaught Containment (PlayStation)

As can be seen above, there is plenty of new content and changes for both Multiplayer and Zombies modes. Multiplayer in particular has plenty of changes in the rotation with modes and playlists, including two brand new playlists for the game. You can read in more detail which of the different playlists and such are being added this time around.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Treyarch website.