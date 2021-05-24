The newest Update for May 24 is here for Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes that were added with this patch.

A good number of improvements is the focus of this update, targeting various fields of the game. Standoff Hardpoint receives some fixes, Chopper gunner against the Orda receives a small nerf and tweaks to the UI, to just name a few.

The ‘80s Action Heroes event has taken the spotlight for quite some time now, and Treyarch ensures to keep reminding everyone to not miss this Thursday’s event, with Rambo’s Gun Game limited-time mode being available at that time. The return of Snipers Only Moshpit and Standoff 24/7 is also a highly anticipating one, so this week is for sure quite hot for the fans of Black Ops Cold War. Below you will find everything today’s update includes.

Black Ops Cold War Update May 24 Patch Notes

GLOBAL

Stability

Addressed an issue where players would sometimes crash or lose functionality if they attempted to equip a Custom Mod in the Create-a-Class menu during a match.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Standoff Addressed an issue that allowed players to capture the #3 Hardpoint zone outside of the intended boundary.]



UI

Addressed an issue that caused a black fade to play on respawn after spectating a teammate.

Addressed an issue where placeholder white boxes would show in place of the Weapon Mastery badges in the “Killed By” feed during Best Play.

ZOMBIES

Weapons

Ray Gun Restored Pack-a-Punched Ray Gun ammo count to 40/160.



UI

Addressed an issue where the Custom Mod menu would sometimes show up blank after Pack-a-Punching a weapon.

Outbreak

Reduced the amount of damage inflicted by the Chopper Gunner against the Orda.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.