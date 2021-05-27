The newest Update for May 27 is here for Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes that were added with this patch.

‘80s Action Heroes event continues strong in this update, with new maps, modes, weapons and all the goodies you can get for as longs as it lasts. Not only that, but we again have a Free Access week ahead of us, so now everyone can jump in and experience for themselves the very popular Die Hardpoint mode and Rambo’s Gun Game. The Multi-Team Elimination mode is also having the support and improvements it needs, which is proven as a solid addition to Season 3’s features. Map voting was added, XP earned is increased and a lot more that you can read below.

Black Ops Cold War Update May 27 Patch Notes

GLOBAL

Multiplayer + Outbreak Free Access

Free Access available for download, featuring Multiplayer and Zombies modes through June 1st.

Progression

Addressed an issue where some players’ Season Levels were capped at Level 182 in the After Action Report and in-game scoreboard.

MULTIPLAYER

Modes

Rambo’s Gun Game [NEW] New ‘80s Action Heroes Multiplayer mode available in Featured Playlists.

3v3 Gunfight [NEW] New 3v3 variant of Gunfight mode available in Featured Playlists.

Multi-Team Elimination Increased XP values. Enabled map voting in the playlist. Increased the opacity of pings for better visibility. Pings will also be less visible while aiming down sights. Map loading stats that show your performance in Elimination on each map should now properly display the correct stats. UI Enemy pings will now follow the pinged player for 5 seconds. To ping an enemy player, with an enemy player in your field of view, double-tap the left d-Pad button on controller or press the Z key twice on your keyboard. Addressed an issue where the player would sometimes receive a UI error when being downed or killed by the Ballistic Knife.



Medals

The “Have a Blast” Medal can now be earned with explosive Scorestreaks.

UI

Increased the size of Weapon Mastery badges displayed during Best Play.

Featured Playlists

Rambo’s Gun Game [NEW]

Die Hardpoint

Standoff 24/7 (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

Multi-Team Elimination

Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

12v12 Moshpit (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

Party Games

3v3 Gunfight [NEW]

Multi-Team Moshpit

LEAGUE PLAY

Maps

Removed Checkmate from rotation in CDL Search & Destroy.

ZOMBIES

Weapons

Wonder Weapons Addressed an issue where players could apply an Ammo Mod to the D.I.E. Wonder Weapons.



Ammo Mods

Addressed an issue where the Cryofreeze Ammo Mod visual FX could display on screen when walking backwards.

Stability Added stability fixes for Fishing.



Featured Playlists

Outbreak

Firebase Z

Die Maschine

Cranked 2: No Time to Crank

Dead Ops Arcade: First Person

Dead Ops Arcade

Onslaught (PlayStation)

Onslaught Mystery Munitions (PlayStation)

Onslaught Standoff (PlayStation)

