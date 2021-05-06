May 6 Update is going live for Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes that are going to be added with this patch.

There isn’t yet any official patch notes list for today’s update, however, Treyarch Studios already shared with everyone on Twitter what is going to be included with this new patch. New weapons and maps are of course taking the spotlight, as always, with CARV.2 making its appearance to ruin everyone’s day. The new tactical rifle is going to be accompanied with the new Party Games Playlist, Yamantau and Diesel as maps and fresh blueprints.

Black Ops Cold War Update Patch Notes Today (May 6)

As soon as the the official blog, with every info included is released, the article will be updated accordingly. For the time being, here is every info we have about the new May 6 update:

CARV.2 tactical rifle

Yamantau + Diesel 24/7

Party Games playlists (Prop Hunt, Gun Game, Sticks and Stones)

New Prop Hunt maps: Yamantau and Diesel

Gunfight Blueprints + more

Additionally, Season 3 introduces new Tournaments on Twitch and the C.O.D.E. Revival Challenge. Everything in regards to these, can be found in the Weekly Briefing.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.