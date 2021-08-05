Black Ops Cold War / Warzone Season 5 New Weapons & How to Unlock

On Thursday August 12th, Season 5 for Warzone will kick off with brand new content for players of the Call of Duty Battle Royale and Black Ops Cold War. With this new season there are going to be new weapons added to the game alongside other content. Two of those new weapons will be added to the game on August 12th, while the final one will be added during the season.

New Weapons for Season 5 Call of Duty

EM2 – Assault Rifle

TEC-9 – SMG

Cane – Melee Weapon * added in-season

Marshal: Secondary Weapon *added in-season

As usual these weapons will release within the Battle Pass. The EM2 and the Tec-9 will be available for unlock and then the Cane and Marshall will arrive at a later date. Below you can find descriptions of each weapon and the associated images that have been released:

EM2: Assault Rifle

“Full-auto assault rifle. Well-rounded British rifle with good firing control. Built in low-zoom optic improves accuracy. Slower fire rate with reliable range.”

This weapon can be obtained at Tier 15 of the Season Five Battle Pass.

TEC-9 SMG

“Semi-auto submachine gun. Improved accuracy from longer ranges with low recoil and slower fire rate. Good damage output with moderate range.”

The TEC-9 can be unlocked at level 31 of the Season 5 Battle Pass.

Cane Melee Weapon

It’s a battle cane… that’s more than enough explanation for us.

Marshal: Secondary

“Break action pistol. Hand loaded double barrel pistol fires 12-gauge shells. Excellent damage at close range with a 1-shot kill potential.

How to get the new weapons in Season 5

The EM2 – Unlock via Battle Pass level 15

TEC-9 – Unlock via Battle Pass level 31

Cane – Complete in-game challenge or pick up bundle with blueprint in store

Marshal – Complete in-game challenge or pick up bundle with blueprint in store

And that’s all for the new weapons coming to Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with the release of Season 5 on August 12th. Simply purchase the Battle Pass and you can unlock two new weapons, with the other two coming available via challenges at a later date.