Borderlands 3 – Amara Enlightened Force Skill Tree Guide

Amara is packing an entirely new Skill Tree in Borderlands 3, providing crowd control and elemental damage abilities to the group. While this may sound like familiar ground, the Enlightened Force tree allows the Siren to zone in on Cryo damage, differentiating it from the fire-focused Fist of the Elements and corrosive properties of the Brawl Skill Tree options.

And let’s not overlook the the fact that Amara can smack around an energized orb to disperse elemental damage and revive downed companions in a flashy fashion. Amara will be able to dive into the heat of the action while ping-ponging a deadly ball of power between enemies, capitalizing on the occasional opportunity to hit an opponent directly with increased melee damage.

Let’s take a look at the Siren’s new abilities.

Enlightened Force Skill Tree