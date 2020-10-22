Borderlands 3 – Amara Enlightened Force Skill Tree Guide

Amara is packing an entirely new Skill Tree in Borderlands 3, providing crowd control and elemental damage abilities to the group. While this may sound like familiar ground, the Enlightened Force tree allows the Siren to zone in on Cryo damage, differentiating it from the fire-focused Fist of the Elements and corrosive properties of the Brawl Skill Tree options.
And let’s not overlook the the fact that Amara can smack around an energized orb to disperse elemental damage and revive downed companions in a flashy fashion. Amara will be able to dive into the heat of the action while ping-ponging a deadly ball of power between enemies, capitalizing on the occasional opportunity to hit an opponent directly with increased melee damage.
Let’s take a look at the Siren’s new abilities.
Enlightened Force Skill Tree
|Skill
|Type
|Ranks Available
|Prerequisite
|Description
|Phaseflare
|Action Skill
|1
|None
|
Amara summons an Orb of Elemental Energy that deals constant elemental damage to nearby enemies. Performing a melee near the Orb causes it to fly forwards towards an enemy and damage them. Additionally, every time Amara uses a melee attack on the Orb, it gains Increased Damage based on the damage she dealt to it.
Pressing the Action Skill button causes the Orb to return to Amara.
|Glow Up
|Action Skill
|1
|5 Skill Points
|Instead of dealing Splash Damage to enemies, Amara’s Orb grants nearby allies Health Regeneration. Amara may also melee while near the Orb to send it to a downed ally, granting them a Second Wind.
|Shooting Star
|Action Skill
|1
|10 Skill Points
|Amara summons an Orb of Elemental Energy that deals constant elemental damage to nearby enemies. Pressing melee near the Orb causes it to fly forwards towards an enemy and damage them which also increases the amount of Overall Damage the Orb deals to enemies. Additionally, the Elemental Orb continually fires Elemental Projectiles at the last enemy Amara damaged. Pressing the Action Skill button causes the Orb to return to Amara.
|Light Fantastic
|Action Skill
|1
|20 Skill Points
|Amara summons an Orb of Elemental Energy that deals constant elemental damage to nearby enemies. Whenever Amara damages an enemy, the Elemental Orb automatically travels to that enemy. Whenever Amara kills an enemy, the Elemental Orb gains Increased Damage. Pressing the Action Skill button causes the Orb to return to Amara.
|Cold Hearted
|Action Skill Element
|1
|5 Skill Points
|Converts Amara’s Action Skill to Cryo Damage.
|Expedite
|Action Skill Effect
|1
|10 Skill Points
|Whenever Amara kills an enemy with her Action Skill, she gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate until she activates her Action Skill again.
|Trust In Yourself
|Passive Ability
|5
|Phaseflare Action Skill
|Whenever an enemy breaks Amara’s shield, she gains increased Reload Speed, Charge Speed, and Weapon Swap Speed for a short time. This effect is doubled if Amara’s shield is broken by a melee attack.
|No Mistakes In Nature
|Passive Ability
|5
|Phaseflare Action Skill
|Whenever Amara inflicts a Status Effect on an enemy, she gains increased Melee Damage for a short time.
|Heavy Rain
|Passive Ability
|5
|Phaseflare Action Skill
|Amara’s weapons gain increased Projectile Speed and Splash Damage.
|Go With The Flow
|Passive Ability
|3
|5 Skill Points
|Whenever Amara Freezes an enemy, she gains increased Movement Speed and Weapon Damage for a short time.
|Unweave The Rainbow
|Passive Ability
|3
|5 Skill Points
|Amara deals Bonus Damage of her attuned element whenever she deals Melee Damage or Splash Damage to frozen enemies.
|Ebb And Flow
|Passive Ability
|3
|5 Skill Points
|Whenever Amara kills an enemy with a melee attack, she gains a portion of the damage dealt back as health.
|Combo Breaker
|Passive Ability
|1
|10 Skill Points
|Killing an enemy with Melee Damage has a chance to reset Amara’s Action Skill Cooldown.
|Joyful Freedom
|Passive Ability
|5
|15 Skill Points
|After activating her Action Skill, Amara gains increased Melee Damage for a short time.
|Burn Both Ends
|Passive Ability
|5
|15 Skill Points
|After activating her Action Skill, Amara gains Increased Threat for a short time, drawing the attention of all enemies in a huge radius.
Whenever Amara is dealt damage by an enemy, she gains Increased Damage for a short time. This effect stacks.
|Body And Mind
|Passive Ability
|3
|20 Skill Points
|Kill Skill. Amara’s melee attacks deal Bonus Splash Damage for a short time.
|Free The Soul
|Passive Ability
|1
|20 Skill Points
|Kill Skill. Whenever Amara kills a frozen enemy, splinters fly out from that enemy and home to nearby enemies, dealing Cryo Damage. This skill has a short cooldown.
|Atman
|Passive Ability
|3
|20 Skill Points
|Amara gains increased Skill Damage.
|Clear The Mind
|Passive Ability
|1
|25 Skill Points
|Kill Skill. After killing an enemy, Amara ignores enemies Elemental Damage Resistance for a short time. This does not affect Elemental Immunity.