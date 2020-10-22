Borderlands 3 – FL4K Trapper Skill Tree Guide

FL4K has a new pet in Borderlands 3! The new Skill Tree, Trapper, gives the robotic beastmaster another companion and this one isn’t of organic nature. The Loader Bot can now accompany FL4K, making for a a beautiful pairing between the mechanical entities. Only one of the two possesses self awareness, however.

FL4K’s Trapper Skill Tree is highly adaptable, thanks to the interchangeable components of his personal Loader Bot. The previously Hyperion loyal military and labor unit can be modified to take on virtually any role. Shock sniper rifles, roundhouse kicks, and missile barrages are all in a days work for a friendly Loader Bot.

Let’s take a look at the new abilities on offer.

Trapper Skill Tree