Borderlands 3 – FL4K Trapper Skill Tree Guide

FL4K has a new pet in Borderlands 3! The new Skill Tree, Trapper, gives the robotic beastmaster another companion and this one isn’t of organic nature. The Loader Bot can now accompany FL4K, making for a a beautiful pairing between the mechanical entities. Only one of the two possesses self awareness, however.
FL4K’s Trapper Skill Tree is highly adaptable, thanks to the interchangeable components of his personal Loader Bot. The previously Hyperion loyal military and labor unit can be modified to take on virtually any role. Shock sniper rifles, roundhouse kicks, and missile barrages are all in a days work for a friendly Loader Bot.
Let’s take a look at the new abilities on offer.
Trapper Skill Tree
|Skill
|Type
|Ranks Available
|Prerequisite
|Description
|Gravity Snare
|Action Skill
|1
|None
|FL4K tosses out a Trap that Knocks Up and temporarily Stuns nearby enemies. After being deployed, the Trap periodically continues to Knock Up and Stun enemies for the duration. While standing near the Trap, FL4K can pick up the Trap, ending the action skill early and refunding a portion of the remaining duration.
|Forage
|Action Skill Augment
|1
|5 Skill Points
|Whenever an enemy trapped by FL4K is knocked into the air, they drop ammo, health boosters, and shield boosters.
|Wide Net
|Action Skill Augment
|1
|10 Skill Points
|FL4K’s Trap gains increased Duration and increased Radius.
|Trap Card
|Action Skill Augment
|1
|15 Skill Points
|If FL4K would go into Fight For Your Life while their Trap is readied, they automatically throw a Trap at the enemy that downed them.
|Blind With Anger
|Action Skill Augment
|1
|20 Skill Points
|FL4K’s Trap no longer Knocks Up or Stuns enemies. Instead, the Trap confuses nearby enemies, causing them to attack their allies for a short time. Once deployed, the Trap continues to periodically confuse enemies for the duration.
|Pet ION Loader
|Pet
|1
|None
|FL4K is joined by a loyal Mini ION Loader Bot companion, armed with a Shock Sniper Rifle and Homing Shock Orbs that can be shot to trigger a Shock Nova. While accompanied by the ION Loader, FL4K gains increased Elemental Damage Resistance.
Issue an Attack Command, which causes the ION Loader to fire a powerful Eye Laser at the enemy.
|BUL Loader
|Pet
|1
|10 Skill Points
|FL4K’s ION Loader upgrades into an BUL Loader, discarding its sniper rifle and equipping a Shotgun. FL4K’s BUL Loader also gains increased Damage Resistance and a powerful Roundhouse Melee Attack. While accompanied by the BUL Loader, FL4K’s Shield Capacity is increased.
When FL4K issues an Attack Command, the BUL Loader briefly turns into a Bulldozer to charge at enemies and knock them up.
|WAR Loader
|Pet
|1
|15 Skill Points
|FL4k’s ION Loader upgrades into a WAR Loader, discarding its sniper rifle and equipping an Incendiary Shotgun and Grenades. While accompanied by the WAR Loader, FL4K gains increased Fire Rate.
When FL4K issues an Attack Command, the WAR Loader unleashes a barrage of missiles at the target.
|Gotta Go Fast
|Passive Ability
|5
|None
|FL4K’s pet gains increased Movement Speed and Damage.
|Success Imminent
|Passive Ability
|5
|None
|Whenever FL4K’s or their pet’s shield breaks or is filled, they and their pet create a Radiation Nova. This skill has a short cooldown.
|Agility Training
|Passive Ability
|5
|None
|FL4K and their pet gain increased Reload Speed.
|Better Toys
|Passive Ability
|3
|5 Skill Points
|FL4K and their pet gain increased Shield Recharge Rate and improved Shield Recharge Delay.
|Combat Veterinarian
|Passive Ability
|1
|5 Skill Points
|Whenever FL4K shoots the same enemy their pet is attacking, FL4K’s Pet gains a portion of the damage dealt back as health.
|Throatripper
|Passive Ability
|3
|5 Skill Points
|Hunter Skill. FL4K’s pet’s attacks have a chance to score a Critical Hit, dealing increased damage.
|Lethal Force Authorized
|Passive Ability
|1
|10 Skill Points
|Whenever FL4K’s Loader Bot pet would go into Fight For Your Life, it turns into an EXP Loader instead and seeks out a nearby enemy before self-destructing, dealing damage to all nearby enemies.
FL4K’s pet’s respawn time is reduced.
|Take This!
|Passive Ability
|1
|10 Skill Points
|FL4K’s pet gains a copy of FL4K’s shield.
|Monkey Do!
|Passive Ability
|5
|15 Skill Points
|FL4K’s pet gains increased Critical Hit Damage.
Whenever FL4K’s Pet scores a Critical Hit, FL4K’s next shot deals Bonus Damage based on their weapon’s damage.
|Wooly Armor
|Passive Ability
|1
|15 Skill Points
|While FL4K’s shields are full, their pet gains Damage Reduction.
|Not Even A Challenge
|Passive Ability
|5
|15 Skill Points
|Whenever FL4K’s pet kills an enemy, FL4K gains increased Action Skill Duration and Action Skill Cooldown Rate for a short time. This effect stacks.
|Fuzzy Math
|Passive Ability
|5
|20 Skill Points
|Whenever FL4K or their pet scores a Critical Hit, a portion of FL4K’s and their pet’s shields are restored.
|Keep Them Safe
|Passive Ability
|5
|20 Skill Points
|Whenever FL4K issues an Attack Command, if FL4K’s or their pet’s shield is less than half full a portion of FL4K’s and their pet’s shields are restored. This skill has a short cooldown.
|Capacitance
|Passive Ability
|1
|25 Skill Points
|Whenever FL4K activates their Action Skill, they gain greatly increased Shield Capacity for a short time and immediately begin recharging their shields. This skill has a short cooldown.