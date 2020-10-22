Borderlands 3 – Moze Bear Mother Skill Tree Guide

Moze is trading in her massive Iron Bear mech for a smaller form factor distributor of death in Borderlands 3. The new Designer’s Cut DLC allows Iron Bear to be swapped out with a mobile variant, fittingly named Iron Cub, via Moze’s Bear Mother Skill Tree.
No longer sitting inside a hulking piece of tech, Moze can finally continue her attack with some extra support on the side. The gunzerking Iron Cub acts as a pet, pushing Moze’s new Skill Tree closer to FL4K.
Check out the abilities tied to the Bear Mother tree below.
Bear Mother Skill Tree
|Skill
|Type
|Ranks Available
|Prerequisite
|Description
|Iron Cub
|Action Skill
|1
|None
|Moze summons Iron Cub in place of Iron Bear. Iron Cub equips two of whatever weapon is equipped in the remaining Action Skill slot. While deployed, Iron Cub follows Moze and will target and attack enemies for the duration.
Skills that affect Iron Bear affect Iron Cub. Iron Cub still uses Fuel, but uses less of it and deals less damage (because it’s smaller).
|Fuel For The Fire
|Action Skill Augment
|1
|5 Skill Points
|Whenever Moze or Iron Cub inflicts a Status Effect on an enemy, Iron Cub’s armor is restored.
|Baby Nukes
|Action Skill Augment
|1
|10 Skill Points
|Whenever Iron Cub is deployed or destroyed, it triggers a nuclear explosion, dealing massive Radiation Damage.
|My Little Friend
|Action Skill Augment
|1
|15 Skill Points
|Iron Cub spawns with an Incendiary Vladof Assault Rifle in addition to Iron Cub’s other weapons.
|Efficiency Engine
|Action Skill Augment
|1
|20 Skill Points
|Moze gains increased Gun Damage. The longer Iron Cub has been active, the greater the bonus.
|Biofuel
|Passive Ability
|5
|Iron Cub Action Skill
|Whenever Moze or Iron Bear ignites an enemy, they both regenerate health for a short time.
|Big Surplus
|Passive Ability
|3
|Iron Cub Action Skill
|While Moze’s Action Skill is cooling down, she deals bonus Incendiary Damage.
|Really Big Guns
|Passive Ability
|5
|Iron Cub Action Skill
|Iron Bear gains increased Damage.
|Double Time
|Passive Ability
|3
|5 Skill Points
|While Moze’s Action Skill is active, she and Iron Bear gain increased Movement Speed.
|Harmonious Havoc
|Passive Ability
|5
|5 Skill Points
|Moze gains increased Gun Damage for each weapon, shield, and grenade that matches the element of her gun.
|Explosive Fury
|Passive Ability
|3
|5 Skill Points
|Moze and Iron Bear gain increased Status Effect Damage and Status Effect Chance.
|Fired Up
|Passive Ability
|1
|10 Skill Points
|Whenever Moze or Iron Bear applies a Status Effect to an enemy, she gains increased Fire Rate for a short time. This effect stacks.
|Nitrotrinadium Engines
|Passive Ability
|5
|15 Skill Points
|Iron Bear gains increased Maximum Fuel and Action Skill Cooldown Rate.
|Never Going To Give You Up
|Passive Ability
|5
|15 Skill Points
|Whenever Moze or Iron Bear applies a Status Effect to an enemy, Iron Bear gains Fuel. This skill has diminishing returns.
|Feature Creep
|Passive Ability
|1
|20 Skill Points
|Iron Bear gains increased Damage and Damage Resistance.
|Limit Break
|Passive Ability
|3
|20 Skill Points
|Moze gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate whenever she or Iron Bear inflicts a Status Effect on an enemy. This effect stacks.
|Superior Power
|Passive Ability
|1
|20 Skill Points
|Whenever Moze or Iron Bear inflicts a Status Effect on an enemy, they gain increased Status Effect Damage.
|Running On Fumes
|Passive Ability
|1
|25 Skill Points
|Whenever Moze or Iron Bear ignites an enemy, Iron Bear does not consume fuel for a short time.
