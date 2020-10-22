Borderlands 3 – Moze Bear Mother Skill Tree Guide

Moze is trading in her massive Iron Bear mech for a smaller form factor distributor of death in Borderlands 3. The new Designer’s Cut DLC allows Iron Bear to be swapped out with a mobile variant, fittingly named Iron Cub, via Moze’s Bear Mother Skill Tree.

No longer sitting inside a hulking piece of tech, Moze can finally continue her attack with some extra support on the side. The gunzerking Iron Cub acts as a pet, pushing Moze’s new Skill Tree closer to FL4K.

Check out the abilities tied to the Bear Mother tree below.

Bear Mother Skill Tree