Borderlands 3: Update 1.25 Patch Notes

Update 1.25 has arrived for Borderlands 3, and here’s the full list of changes, fixes, and additions added with this patch.

It has been a cool minute since Borderlands 3 has received any sizable update. Namely, the last major content update was back in late June when Gearbox not only brought back the Cartels event and made it permanent, but also made every other limited time event toggleable and permanent too. However, the game is still getting support with much more than players anticipated.

The patch is live now, with the hotfixes coming shortly after around 12:00 PM PST. You can read the full patch notes below.

New Content

Vault Card 2: Welcome to Pandora has been added to the game for owners of the Director’s Cut DLC

Added Bank SDUs for an additional 100 bank spaces

General

Removed the moving platforms and added air jumps in the final section of the Takedown at the Guardian Breach



Optimized hotfixes already in content and nativized many current hotfixes

Addressed a reported crash that could sometimes occur when Xbox Series X players would join a game hosted by a player on PC

Addressed a reported crash that could occasionally occur when navigating to the SHiFT menu

Addressed reported crash that could sometimes occur on Stadia when a player blocked and unblocked a player

Addressed a reported crash when quitting the game while using DX12

Addressed a concern from some PlayStation players that their game would occasionally get stuck in Local Only mode when matchmaking

Addressed a reported concern for PlayStation players that were sometimes getting a “Matchmaking Error 5” message when trying to matchmake

Updated the data received from Vault Cards

Updated the impact sound on the Wooden TNT Barrels

Updated the prompt to purchase the Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock and Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck add-ons in-game so that it will be interactable

Updated textures to prevent them from sometimes flickering when following Vaughn after rescuing him in the Sun Smashers’ camp

Addressed a reported concern that a player driving a vehicle could occasionally lose functionality after a map transition

Included additional language voice over for the Maya Funeral Behind-the-Scenes content

Updated Tyrant of Instinct to behave as expected throughout the fight

Updated previously nativized hotfixes for various hand cannons, the Kaoson weapon , DNA weapon, and the Takedown at the Guardian Breach that were not applying correctly

Addressed a reported concern about visual stutter sometimes happening on Xbox platforms

UI

Addressed reported concerns that Fast Travel was sometimes not functioning properly for PlayStation users in Asian countries

Updated the SHiFT friend list to prevent placeholder display names from occasionally appearing

Updated user ID information for online matchmaking

Updated the Report Player function in multiplayer to display at the intended scale in splitscreen

Synced the Vault Card Challenges on Stadia to match other platforms

Updated the Vault Card system to prevent new challenges from showing as completed

Updated the context menu on the mail menu to show correctly

Removed blocked players from the social menu

Corrected the error message when a player accepts an invite from another player that had disabled crossplay

Updated the menus to allow a player to connect to a SHiFT account while in co-op

Updated the Vault Card to prevent the chest animation from happening when the card is not active

Updated the “Kill 10 Goliaths” daily Vault Card challenge to be tied to a player’s account rather than character

Corrected placeholder email text to have language support

Addressed reported concerns that drag-and-drop was sometimes not working as expected on PC

Updated status and inventory menus to fit as expected while in ultra-wide resolution

Updated loading screens to show properly when HDR is On

Updated SHiFT account details to display properly in splitscreen

Updated the “Host does not own content” message for players joining a player who does not own the Designer’s Cut content

Added language support for the Vault Card Rewards

Adjusted the positioning of player info from the Friends list in the menus

Character

Updated the Operative’s SNTNL augment “Static Field” to return shield energy when doing Shock damage to shields

Updated the Operative’s Digi-Clone to spawn the correct amount of grenades

Updated the Operative’s “Assassin One” head to appear as expected when the Devil Raider skin is applied

Addressed a reported concern that the Beastmaster was sometimes unable to re-slot their action skill if it was used before respeccing

Addressed a reported concern that players using the Beastmaster that do not own the Designer’s Cut DLC could sometimes select the ION Loader pet

Redirected Maya’s Phasegrasp when players use the Beastmaster to prevent Maya from locking onto the player’s pet

Gear

Updated artifacts that buff Shock or Corrosive damage to shotguns so they only act as intended rather than also buffing shotgun damage

Updated the Gunner weapon anointment, “After exiting Iron Bear, gain 160% increased Splash damage for 18 seconds” to remove the unlisted increase to shield capacity

Updated the Gunner anointment, “After exiting Iron Bear, the next 3 magazines will have 33% increased reload speed and 67% increased handling” to remove the unlisted incendiary damage

Updated the Gunner anointment, “After exiting Iron Bear, the next 2 magazines will have 10% increased fire rate and 20% critical damage” to remove the unlisted incendiary damage

General

Prevented the pain screeches from Devil and Hellion Creatures from triggering rapidly when attacked with beam/rapid-fire weapons

Added the Cartel Underbosses that spawn at the end of the Revenge of Cartels map with Joey to the Bosses that can be killed for the “Kill 100 Bosses” Weekly Challenge. This does not include Franco Firewall, who will be included in a future patch

Added collision when walking into the tree by the waterfall next to the Jabbermogwai’s hut

Increased the number of Eridium piles that can spawn in base game maps

Weapon Adjustments

Embrace the Pain

Increased Weapon Damage

Chandelier

Increased Weapon Damage

Echo

Increased Weapon Damage

Hive

Increased Weapon Damage

Increased the speed of extra projectiles

Vosk’s Deathgrip

Increased Weapon Damage

The biggest takeaway from this sizable update is the fact that underutilized weapons are receiving buffs, allowing players to have more tools of destruction in their arsenals. Hopefully in subsequent updates, this trend continues to happen so it’ll keep players engaged.

Borderlands 3 is out now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information regarding the patch, visit the official Borderlands 3 website.