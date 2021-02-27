Bravely Default 2: How to Unlock Thief

With Bravely Default 2 bringing a lot of nostalgia for old-school RPGs, to everyone who owns a Nintendo Switch right now, who would forgive Square Enix if they didn’t include the Thief in it, a classic Job that we all love. Talented individuals who mastered the art of emptying people’s pockets, these skilled assassins are not only good for getting items from monsters, but also lethal with their agile skills. Thief is my personal favorite class of the game, so let’s take a look at the way of obtaining this Asterisk.

How to get the Thief Asterisk

As you progress through the story, you will realize that not everyone is what they seem to be. Well, in Bernard’s case, who happens to be the owner of the Thief Asterisk, this couldn’t be more true. Certainly, he does look like a bad guy the moment you set your eyes on to him, but story-wise, he is supposed to not be one. As you have guessed, he is indeed, hence why we eventually battle him, as the last Boss of Chapter 1.

After a rather tough fight, you defeat him and you are now the next holder of the Thief Asterisk. Thieves, as you would imagine, excel in fast paced combat and stealing items from enemies. This time around, they are actually excellent fighters, and they don’t fall into the void of being a ‘steal’ tool until the end-game. They specialize in Daggers, which in result means they are extremely fast, especially when combined with lightweight equipment. There is a certain end-game Job that goes extremely well with Thief, as a sub-job, but we will leave that for a later mention, as it could spoil some parts of the story. In any case, grab your Thief Asterisk and suit up for Chapter 2.

Bravely default 2 is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.