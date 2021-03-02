Bravely Default 2: Pedal to the Medal Side Quest Guide

In the Bravely Default 2 quest Pedal to the Medal you need to find three medals a little boy has hidden around Wizwald. It’s not the hardest quest in the game, but the reward is pretty good for the little work required.

Bravely Default 2 Pedal to the Medal Walkthrough

Once you arrive in Wizwald in Bravely Default 2 Chapter 2 you can pick-up Pedal to the Medal from the boy near the building at the very top, after climbing the central branch. It is a 2-star difficulty quest, and rewards 7x Teleport Stones.

After speaking with the boy head up the branch and across the ramp on the right that leads towards the “lighthouse”, then down to the glowing pile on the ground. Interact with it to grab the first mysterious medal.

Now head back down the branch to the entrance of Wizwald and hook a left. In the building next to Elvis is the second mysterious medal. Interact with the glowing pile to grab it.

Simply leave the building and go right to the dead-end for the third and final mysterious medal. Interact with the loot pile to grab it, then head back up the central branch to speak with the boy now that you have all three mysterious medals in hand.

Talk to the boy to turn in Pedal to the Medal and to earn your seven Teleport Stones. These lovely items in Bravely Default 2 allow you to return to the entrance of any dungeon you use them in, no matter where you may be within.

Sure, there are Dungeon Portals that serve a similar function, but they’re infrequent. Use these after a boss battle if you want to get on with the story without wadding through a small legion of monsters, or if you need to return to town and recover.

Bravely Default 2 is available now on the Nintendo Switch.