Bravely Default 2: Rare Monsters Locations Guide

Bravely Default 2 has a great amount of monsters to battle with, and an equally great amount of weapons and armors to find. While you can get a lot of them by simply progressing through the story or completing quests, some of the best items in the game, if not the best, can only be found by fighting Rare Monsters in every corner of the world. These are bigger, stronger variants of already existing families of monsters, that are always a challenge to deal with. Each country and map has a couple of them, and we listed them all down here for your own convenience, to save you a lot of time of looking for them, alongside their respective loot. Go ahead and take a look.

Every rare monster and where to find them

Leannan Sith

Head North of Halcyonia, at the very top, near the Hydrangea Hills dungeon.

Rare Drop: Main-Gauche (Dagger)

Coral Emperor

South from Halcyonia, at the very bottom of the beach, on top of an isolated sand spot.

Rare Drop: Icebrand (Sword)

Treant

On the opposite site of Leannan Sith, at the far right of the screen. It looks like a huge, vibrant tree.

Rare Drop: Rhongomiant (Spear)

Mushussu

You need to clear your way through Savalon’s sewers, that are unlocked a little further down in the story. Head all the way North inside the dungeon, and pass through an exit. You will find yourself in an isolated oasis-like place, with Mushussu standing there.

Rare Drop: Defender (Sword)

Nightmare

Head southeast from Savalon, at the very end of the map.

Rare Drop: Dark Robes (Armor)

Skullcap

East of Wiswald, hidden under greenery, exactly where the picture above is showing. Quite hard to actually notice it, but you’ll be able to see its color if you pay attention. Strike it with a sword to confirm its whereabouts.

Rare Drop: Spiked Helm (Helm)

Baal

Northeast of Wiswald, at the top of an elevated plateau.

Rare Drop: Carnwenhan (Dagger)

Orc King

West of Wiswald, again on top of an elevated hill at the end of the map.

Rare Drop: Genji Helm (Helm)

Baba Yaga

North of Rimedhal, near the shore at the end of the map.

Rare Drop: Sage’s Staff (Staff)

Astaroth

To the far East of Rimedhal, on top of broken ice.

Rare Drop: Tristan’s Bow (Bow)

Jormungadr

You can only access this rare monster from inside Rimedhal. Head to the far top of the city, and at your right, there is a staircase leading to the cemetery. If you watch close enough, at the left patch of grass, there is a sandpit lurking around. Step on it or hit it, and Jormungadr will appear.

Rare Drop: Monstrous Medley (Monster Treat/Lure)

Zeus

At the far North of Holograd, at the very end of the map.

Rare Drop: Asclepius (Staff)

Susanoo

West of Holograd, easy to spot through its flames.

Rare Drop: Mal Meadworth (Sword)

Cyclops

Around a looping path, south of Holograd. He is standing still on top of a plateau, near a chest.

Rare Drop: Sensei’s Belt (Accessory)

There you have it, all of the rare monsters found in one place. Please note that every single creature here respawns every time you change maps, so feel free to farm them for as much as you like. Additionally, it is very important to know that you can even Steal their rare drops, to speed up the farming process.

Bravely default 2 is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on:March 5th, 2021