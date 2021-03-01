Bravely Default 2: What are Collectable Resources for?

There is an abundance of items found in Bravely Default 2, and this is clear right from the get go. Weapons, consumables, monster treats, throwing items, you name it. There is a certain type of items though, that has a very misleading title implemented into the game for it. Collectable resources are what we are talking about here, and based on this name alone, you would imagine that these items are collected for some special reason. Like unlocking some secret area or anything out of the ordinary. Well, unfortunately, that is not the case.

What exactly are Collectable resources?

Simply put, these ‘collectables’, are to be sold. That’s it, they are not an actual collectible item that you need for anything else in the game, other than making money out of them. Their title may imply otherwise indeed, but up until now there doesn’t seem to be any other use for them. Why the team behind Bravely Default 2 chose these specific words for this type, it is unknown, but odd indeed.

There is always the chance that we missed something about them, like a quest or anything of the likes, but only future will tell in regards to this. For the time being, it is safe to sell any of these you come across, especially the ones obtained from rare and high level enemies. Heck, even in the ‘Lore’ section they are listed as sellables, so there you go.

Early in the game they make quite the difference in regards to money income, so don’t hesitate giving them away. Additionally, you can find them in many ways, like looting them from fallen enemies, finding them in chests, stealing them directly from opponents and the list goes on. Apologies if you were looking for a more interesting use for them, but hey, at least you have money now.

Bravely default 2 is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.