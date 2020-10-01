A new update for Brawlhalla has been released, and here’s the full list of changes with this patch. Mako the Shark joins the game’s roster of playable characters, wielding a greatsword and katars. He has high speed and strength, but his dexterity and defense are slightly lower to compensate. There are three skins available for Mako at launch. Ghost Brawl is the Brawl of the Week yet again, letting players go invisible at certain points during a battle. Finally, several balance changes have been made across the board with this Brawlhalla update, affecting several weapons and characters in the game. Here’s everything new with Brawlhalla update 4.07.

Brawlhalla Update 4.07 Patch Notes

New Legend – Mako Mako – “The Shark” Weapons: Greatsword, Katars Stats: 6 Strength, 4 Dexterity, 4 Defense, 8 Speed “Of all the children of Poseidon and The Sea, the largest is Kraken, the strongest is Maelstrom, but the most feared is Mako.”

Brawl of the Week – Ghost Brawl Ghost Brawl is back! Quickly go invisible when you don’t use any powers in this tense game mode. If you stay invisible too long or use any power (including dodge), then you’ll be visible once more! (Pro Tip: dust clouds from jumps and dashes are still visible even when an opponent is not.) 1v1 3 Stocks 200% Damage 8 Minute Timer



Balance

Axe Axe Side Light : Increased Recover time on miss from 5 Fixed/14 Variable to 6 Fixed/14 Variable; Changed Stun from 31 to a range of 31~26. Axe Side Air : Increased Recover time on miss from 0 Fixed/26 Variable to 2 Fixed/26 Variable. Axe Ground Pound : Decreased threat coverage during the charge.

Blasters Blasters Side Light : Decreased Stun from 23 to 22. Blasters Down Light : Decreased Damage from 14 to 12.

Cannon Cannon Side Light : Slightly decreased maximum vertical threat coverage; Setup location is now slightly more vertical; Decreased Stun from a range of 30~25 to a range of 28~23; Increased Force from a range of 105~70 Fixed/0 Variable to 115~105 Fixed/0 Variable. Cannon Side Air : Angle of knockback is now slightly more vertical. Cannon Down Air : Decreased Stun from 20 to 17.

Greatsword Greatsword Side Opener : Changed Force from 90 Fixed/0 Variable to a range of 80~53 Fixed/0 Variable, fixing a case that could cause an improper setup location when striking with the later portion of the Hit Window; Slightly decreased maximum speed allowed during the Hit Window, fixing a case that could cause an improper setup location when pivoting from a chase dodge. Delayed the attack cancel window of Bridge Stances on miss by 5 frames. Delayed the jump/dash/dodge cancel window of Bridge Stances on miss from 6 to 11. Greatsword Down Bridge (from Neutral Opener or Side Opener) : Increased Stun from 13 to 15. Greatsword Neutral Air : Removed delay before entering Stance when landing after the Hit Window. Greatsword Down Air : Decreased time before entering Stance when landing on miss from 10 to 9.

Hammer Hammer Neutral Light : Increased Recover time on miss from 0 Fixed/13 Variable to 2 Fixed/13 Variable. Hammer Down Light : Increased Recover time on miss from 2 Fixed/20 Variable to 4 Fixed/20 Variable; Decreased Damage from 11 to 9.

Katars Katar Side Light : Slightly increased momentum from movement such as dash. Katar Down Light : Increased Stun from a range of 20~16 to a range of 21~17. Katar Side Air : Increased Force from 57 Fixed/41 Variable to 57 Fixed/43 Variable; Updated hitboxing resulting in greater vertical coverage; Increased momentum bonus from movement such as dash.

Orb Orb Down Air : Increased Recover time on miss from 0 Fixed/20 Variable to 2 Fixed/20 Variable for the aerial version; Increased Recover time on miss from 0 Fixed/18 Variable to 1 Fixed/18 Variable for the ground and wall versions.

Rocket Lance Rocket Lance Neutral Light : Increased Recover time on miss from 2 Fixed/10 Variable to 5 Fixed/10 Variable. Rocket Lance Down Light : Decreased rear and vertical threat coverage during the initial Hit Window. Rocket Lance Neutral Air : Updated hitboxing to more closely follow the flame trail, resulting in decreased threat coverage near the user and at the rear of the flame trail, but slightly increased outward threat coverage; Decreased acceleration and maximum speed allowed during the Hit Window and Recover time on miss. Rocket Lance Down Air : Decreased Recover time on miss for both the aerial and grounded versions from 3 Fixed/22 Variable to 2 Fixed/22 Variable.

Scythe Scythe Neutral Light : Increased threat coverage at the end of the Hit Window.

Spear Spear Down Light : Decreased rear threat coverage during the final strike on hit.

Unarmed Unarmed Neutral Light : Decreased forward threat coverage. Unarmed Side Light : Decreased Damage from 15 to 13. Unarmed Recovery : Decreased Damage from 17 to 15.

Ada Ada Neutral Blasters : Increase Hit Window of each shot from 1 to 5; Slightly decreased maximum threat coverage of each blast.

Barraza Barraza Neutral Axe : Increased Recover time on miss from 15 to 17. Barraza Down Blasters : Decreased Force from 65 Fixed/57 Variable to 60 Fixed/53 Variable.

Caspian Caspian Neutral Katars : Decreased Minimum Charge time from 9 to 7; Increased Damage from 22 to 24; Decreased Recover time from 24 to 22. Caspian Down Katars : Decreased Minimum Charge time from 17 to 15; Decreased Recover time from 28 to 26.

Fait Fait Side Orb : Increased total Recover time on miss from 18 to 23. Fait Down Orb : Increased Minimum Charge time from 5 to 9; Increased total Recover time on miss from 15 to 20.

Gnash Gnash Down Spear : Increased travel speed during the backwards roll; Decreased travel speed during the forward leap. Gnash Neutral Spear : Updated hitboxing resulting in less threat coverage at the bottom and near the user. Gnash Neutral Hammer : Updated hitboxing resulting in less threat coverage near the user.

Petra Petra Neutral Gauntlets : Increased total Recover time from 20 to 22. Petra Side Gauntlets : Increased total Recover time on miss from 20 to 22.

Orion Orion Side Spear : Decreased priority on the trigger hitbox during travel; Decreased rear threat coverage of the final swing.

Rayman Rayman Side Axe : Increased travel speed; Decreased total Recover time on miss from 19 to 18; Increased Damage from 24 to 25; Increased Force from 60 Fixed/52 Variable to 60 Fixed/53 Variable.

Scarlet Scarlet Side Hammer : Decreased threat coverage near the user and at the top of the arc; Increased Recover time from 15 to 17 for the aerial version; Decreased rear threat coverage for the aerial version. Scarlet Neutral Rocket Lance : Decreased aerial drift during Recover time. Scarlet Down Rocket Lance : Increased Recover time from 17 to 19.

Teros Teros Down Hammer : Increased Minimum Charge time from 8 to 10. Teros Neutral Hammer : Increased Minimum Charge time from 6 to 10. Teros Side Hammer : Updated hitboxing shifting the threat coverage upwards; Decreased Time to Hit after release from 10 to 7. Teros Neutral Axe : Updated hitboxing, resulting in decreased threat coverage near the user and at the rear of the aerial swing. Teros Side Axe : Decreased Minimum Charge time from 9 to 7.

Thatch Thatch Side Sword : Decreased Minimum Charge time from 14 to 12.

Thor Thor Neutral Orb : Increased Minimum Charge time from 3 to 5; Increased Recover time from 27 to 29. Thor Side Hammer : Increased Minimum Charge time from 10 to 12; Decreased Force from 65 Fixed/48 Variable to 65 Fixed/46 Variable.

Ulgrim Ulgrim Neutral Rocket Lance : Decreased threat coverage near the user and at the bottom of the swing; Decreased Minimum Charge time from 12 to 11. Ulgrim Neutral Axe : Decreased threat coverage near the user and at the bottom of the swing. Ulgrim Down Rocket Lance : Updated hurtboxing resulting in increased forward priority; Decreased total Recover time on miss from 28 to 26; Softened fall speed during Recover time on miss.

Xull Xull Side Axe : Increased travel speed; Decreased total Recover time on miss from 29 to 26. Xull Side Cannon : Decreased total Recover time on miss from 21 to 19.



Game Improvements

Advanced AI Bots Slightly improved determination for whether an attack can be evaded by jumping or needs to be dodged.

Animation Extended Rocket Lance’s idle animation duration so that animated Weapon Skins loop properly.



Bug Fixes

User Experience Fixed a bug with throw calculations for the Advanced AI Bots.

Powers Katar Down Air : Fixed a case where the target could be dropped before the final hit.

Animation Fixed some Katar base kit & platforming animation issues where sometimes a Legend’s tail would be facing the wrong direction. Fixed an issue where animated Blaster Weapon Skins wouldn’t animate during the fast fall animation. Fixed an issue with the Katar’s idle animation where sometimes the shoulders would disconnect from the arms. Fixed a visual issue where the Greatsword handle on the first animation frame of Greatsword Down Light Opener was out of place.



Legend Rotation

Koji – Armed with his ancestral katana, Koji slices his way through the battlefield with Sword and Bow!

– Armed with his ancestral katana, Koji slices his way through the battlefield with Sword and Bow! Orion – A revered warrior and champion, the mysterious armored knight uses Rocket Lance and Spear to battle his foes in the halls of Valhalla!

– A revered warrior and champion, the mysterious armored knight uses Rocket Lance and Spear to battle his foes in the halls of Valhalla! Xull – With legendary physical strength, this Axe and Cannon wielding Orc Warlord is ready to challenge everyone and everything in Valhalla!

– With legendary physical strength, this Axe and Cannon wielding Orc Warlord is ready to challenge everyone and everything in Valhalla! Caspian – Led by his showmanship and thirst for danger, he has come to Valhalla armed with Katars and Gauntlets to put on a show!

– Led by his showmanship and thirst for danger, he has come to Valhalla armed with Katars and Gauntlets to put on a show! Ulgrim – Equipped with flawless Ivaldi creations, his Axe and Rocket Lance, the legendary blacksmith forges his way into battle!

– Equipped with flawless Ivaldi creations, his Axe and Rocket Lance, the legendary blacksmith forges his way into battle! Lin Fei – A defender of the innocent and teacher of the lost ways. She is a great teacher who has developed her own fighting style, the ‘Way of the Iron Dragon,’ which utilizes her Cannon, Katars and an ancestral dragon-spirit.

– A defender of the innocent and teacher of the lost ways. She is a great teacher who has developed her own fighting style, the ‘Way of the Iron Dragon,’ which utilizes her Cannon, Katars and an ancestral dragon-spirit. Ada – Armed with Blasters and Spear, this nano-tech, elite combat hacker aims to win in the Grand Tournament.

– Armed with Blasters and Spear, this nano-tech, elite combat hacker aims to win in the Grand Tournament. Fait – Speaking to the stars and using glimpses of the future, Fait battles for good with her Scythe and Orb!

– Speaking to the stars and using glimpses of the future, Fait battles for good with her Scythe and Orb! Nix – Led by a thousand year hunt, this reaper, armed with both Blasters and Scythe, has found herself a new bounty in Valhalla.

For information regarding this Brawlhalla update, head to the official Brawlhalla site for a full list of details. This Brawlhalla update also brings a new emote called Solidarity that will have all of its proceeds donated to charity. Also, you can earn a free emote and avatar by following the instructions to register to vote at this link. Although not new with this Brawlhalla update, the Season 2 Synthwave Battle Pass is still active and there are new missions available this week.