Brawlhalla Update 10.25 Patch Notes

Update 10.25 has arrived for Brawlhalla, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The new Ranked Season 20 just went live into Brawlhalla, bringing a lot of new stuff to the game, including a brand new rotating queue that has a different game mode for each Ranked Season. Starting with this one, the 2v2 Kung Foot is is this Season’s highlight.

European Doubles and Singles are also coming up, in Spring Championship 2021, so make sure to keep up to date with Brawlhalla on all of their social media in order to not miss it.

Brawlhalla Update 10.25 (Season 20) Patch Notes

Ranked Season 20

Season 20 – Rewards and Soft Elo reset!

If you’re new to Seasons, here’s some information you should know. You’re going to have a soft Elo reset and will also receive Glory, the currency you receive for playing Ranked. You can use it in the Ranked section of Malhalla to get special Colors, Weapon Skins, Emotes, Nameplates, and the new Sidekicks. We hope you enjoy your rewards and enjoy the New Season!

Soft Elo Reset Formula

Soft Elo Reset is based on your current Elo at the end of the season.

1v1 and 2v2 Personal Rating

Under 1400: New Elo = Old Elo

Over 1400: New Elo = 1400 + (Old Elo – 1400) / (3 – (3000 – Old Elo) / 800)

2v2 Team and Legend Rating

2v2 Team & Legend Ratings have been brought closer to 750.

Under 2000: Elo = (Elo + 375) / 1.5

Over 2000, we aggressively brought you back down as a way of resetting the top tiers. Diamond level players will be reset to high gold or low platinum.

Glory Earnings Calculation

Glory earned is based on a combination of your Highest Peak Rating (highest 1v1, 2v2, team, or Legend rating/Elo) and total Wins. This was designed in order to reward both skill and dedication for those who pursue Glory.

You gain 20 Glory per win up to 150 wins, which gets you 3000 Glory. After 150 wins, each subsequent win gives you slightly less.

Note: There is a minimum requirement of 10 games played to be eligible for Glory based on your rating. For help estimating your Glory Gained or New Elo after the reset go to: https://www.brawlhalla.com/glory-calculator/

Ranked Borders from Season 19

If you are placed in Gold or better in your best rating, you are given a Ranked border that people will see in the match preview screen. There are Ranked borders for Gold, Platinum, and Diamond tiers. These will last for one season and will be updated again after the new season comes to a close.

Your border from any previous season does not carry over or have any impact on your current border reward.

Ranked Avatars from Season 19

Ranked Avatars include prestigious versions for those who’ve placed in high ranks during previous seasons. For example, if you placed in Platinum last season and Gold this season, you’ll receive the upgraded versions of the Competitor’s Badge and Gold Emblem. You will still have your original Platinum Emblem Avatar from previous seasons.

You must play a minimum of 10 games to receive Ranked Avatars / borders at ANY rank.

Competitor’s Badge: Awarded to anyone who plays 10 Ranked Games or more.

Gold Emblem: Awarded to players who finish at Gold or above.

Platinum Emblem: Awarded to players who finish at Platinum or above.

Diamond Emblem: Awarded to players who finish at Diamond.

Upgraded versions of Ranked Avatars are awarded to those who have earned the same Avatar in any previous seasons.

5th & 6th Tier Ranked Avatar Upgrade Information

For players who have reached the 5th Tier of an Avatar by reaching a certain rank or higher for five total seasons: the 5th Tier of that Avatar will stay in your inventory permanently! Congratulations on your achievements!

The 6th Tier Avatar, for those who have reached a certain rank or higher for six total seasons, will take on a brand new look! These Avatars will grow more and more prestigious with each subsequent seasonal repeat up to Tier 10, at which point the Tier 10 Avatar will remain in your inventory permanently.

In short, every 5 Tiers of Avatars, you’ll keep the most awesome, most decked out version permanently, and then start work on a new version for subsequent tiers for 6-10, 11-15, and so on.

Exclusive Ranked Rewards – Skyforged & Goldforged!

Beyond glory there is immortality! In Mallhalla, under the “Ranked” tab, players may spend their hard-earned Glory to purchase Skyforged Colors, Weapons, Nameplates, Emotes, and Sidekicks. Skyforged Colors are only usable on Legends that have reached level 5 or greater.

Players can also purchase the Goldforged Colors, Weapons, Nameplates, Emotes, and Sidekicks with Glory. Goldforged requires the Skyforged version of that item to have already been purchased. Show your strength with these exclusive Ranked items, including the first ever Ranked Sidekick the Twin-Tailed Ox!

Spring Championship 2021

Year Six of Brawlhalla Esports continues with the Spring Championship 2021! This weekend our European region will be battling it out in Singles and Doubles.

Don’t miss any of the action, tune in to watch on twitch.tv/brawlhalla!

Saturday, April 24, 2021 – European Doubles

Sunday, April 25, 2021 – European Singles

For times in your local time zone, see brawlhalla.com/schedule.

By tuning in to the Brawlhalla Twitch stream, players can earn exclusive Esports Viewership Rewards. Viewership Rewards for this Spring Championship include:

Exclusive Regal Sun Sword – The next in our set of Weapon Skins exclusive to this year’s esports tournaments. Be one of the first to earn this Sword!

New Chocolate Cherry Sunflower Axe – A rustic and traditional design, this Axe is only available as a Spring Championship 2021 Viewership Reward.

New Spring Spectator Title – Show off your dedication by watching and earning this brand new Title just for the Spring Championship.

Spring Shard 2021 Avatar – Collect this year’s design of this exclusive animated floral Avatar.

Esports Colors – Show off your love of our Twitch streams with this rare black, silver, blue, and gold color scheme, applicable for all Legends!

Firehawk Sidekick – Reborn in flames anew! This bird is usually available in Mallhalla but you can earn it just by tuning in.

New Legend – Reno

Reno – “The Bounty Hunter”

Weapons: Blasters, Orb

Stats: 4 Strength, 7 Dexterity, 6 Defense, 5 Speed

“Four arms, compound eyes, and utter fearlessness make Chitinoids natural gunslingers, but Reno added a dose of genius that made him the greatest tracker this side of the Pecosid asteroid belt.”

Reno enters with 3 new Skins:

Desperado Reno – “The strong arm of the law has many more arms than we remember.”

Widowmaker Reno – “You’ll never see him, but you’ll feel his bite.”

Ferrymoth Reno – “Don’t look into the light.”

Brawl of the Week – Team Strikeout!

You and your teammate pick your best three Legends and face off against an enemy team. 3 stocks for each player; run through your list of Legends as you lose stocks. K.O. all Legends on the enemy team to win!

2v2 Strikeout

3 Stocks

Last team standing wins!

Queue alone or with a friend.

Mallhalla

Spend your hard-earned Glory on Ranked rewards, including the new Ranked Sidekick, the Twin-Tailed Ox! Available in Skyforged and Goldforged.

Check out the newest Legend, Reno, and his Skins! Desperado Reno Ferrymoth Reno Widowmaker Reno



The Solidarity Emote benefiting Campaign Zero is still available. To find out more information about this non-profit organization, check out www.joincampaignzero.org.

Looking for a certain chest? We’re rapidly rotating through chests, so check out the in-game timer to know when the next chest will rotate.

Find the new Sales items!

Legend Rotation

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week includes: Wu Shang, Lord Vraxx, Magyar, Artemis, Brynn, Dusk, Isaiah, Petra, and Koji.

Wu Shang – Using the way of peace, discipline and martial arts, he takes down his foes with Spear and Gauntlets!

Lord Vraxx – This feared warlord dominates his opponents with Rocket Lance and Blasters!

Magyar – As the last remaining member of the Batavian Strazci army and wielding the strength of a 100 elite knights, this spectral guardian has come for the glory of battle with their Greatsword and Hammer!

Artemis – Transversing the universe in search of her rival Orion, Artemis has ripped open a wormhole into Valhalla, armed with a Rocket Lance and Scythe; she is ready to fight!

Brynn – Competing for the pure joy of it, this Valkyrie has seen many victories due to her skill with the Axe and Spear.

Dusk – Wielding his Spear and a powerful Orb, carved from stone and magic, Dusk seeks to spread chaos throughout Valhalla.

Isaiah – Major Isaiah Marshall, OEL’s special forces commander is at your service. He utilizes Cannon and Blasters with the help of his drone, equipped with a cloaking device and rockets at its disposal!

Petra – Having been set free from Terminus, Petra sets her eyes on Valhalla with her Orb, Gauntlets, and Darkheart powers.

Koji – Armed with his ancestral katana, Koji slices his way through the battlefield with Sword and Bow!

Brawlhalla is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices. For more about the game, make sure to check the official website.