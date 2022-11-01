Brotato: Top 5 Best Builds

If you’re looking for something new to scratch the itch left by the bite of Vampire Survivors, you’d be doing yourself a favor by checking into Brotato. As you work through countless waves of enemy hordes, you’ll need to make sure that you’ve gotten your hands on plenty of excellent weapons that have been dropped by your foes.

However, if you don’t have the best weapons on hand, you may find that you’re going to get peeled much faster than you thought. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with some of the best builds available for the game. While it may not have as much depth as some of the other survivor rouge-lites, Brotato still offers plenty of fun for gamers to have without needing to flex much of their brain muscles. Here’s what you’ll need to know to make your next Brotato run the best it’s ever been!

Best Brotato Builds To Survive Longer

No matter if you’re looking to survive longer or cause more damage, you’ll need to make sure that you’ve gotten your hands on some proper weaponry. You’ll be able to select your character and weapon to start with and continue to build from there. Making sure that you’ve gotten the best choice from the starting pool is important, and that’s why we are here to help you find the best build for you when you’re first starting in the game!

While you may not be able to get these builds every time, especially since the game does offer randomized drops, you may need to rely on the RNG Gods to give you exactly what you need. Here are the perfect scenario builds that you’ll want to try out if you have the chance.

Brotato Build #5: 6 Sticks

This one is going to be for those that are feeling confident with their melee skills. If you start the round with just one stick, you’re not going to get very far. However, as you continue to gather up more sticks, the power that you’re able to exude from your weapons will increase, allowing you to cause even more damage. Once you have gotten your hands on 6 sticks, you’ll be ready to bring the pain to anyone around you.

Best Build #4: 6 Rocks

If you’re looking to buff your character to the max as soon as you can, the 6 Rocks build is going to be something that you’re going to want to work towards. As you gather up more stones, you’ll notice that your maximum HP and defense will continue to grow alongside it. In a game such as this, the extra defense and HP buffs can make the difference between life and death, so make sure you’re getting your stones as early as possible.

Brotato Build #3: 6 Guns

Surrounding yourself with firepower seems like the best bet around, and it will help you as you start your journey. No matter what kind of player you are, something is satisfying about watching your enemies get ripped to shreds by a plethora of pistols that are surrounding you. As you continue to work through the levels and buff your starchy soldier to the max, getting the chance to turn yourself into a slightly less wrinkled version of Rambo sounds like an appealing move. Make sure that you know what kind of weapon you’re aiming for once you start the game, and move forward from there.

Best Build #2: 6 Slingshots

While it seems strange to put something that requires manual effort over something that will rip and tear through an opponent’s body, the fact that the Slingshot has ammo that bounces around the screen is the difference in this situation. Being able to work with some more crowd control, you’ll find that the Slingshot is more than meets the eye. As you continue to buff this weapon up further with the powerup that you have found, you’ll be ready to become the champion of the underground sooner than expected.

Brotato Build #1: 3 Guns, 3 Slingshots

The best of both worlds, having the power of the pistol and the scatter of the slingshot. We would recommend working towards the Slingshot first, as the Guns that the game has to offer are more than capable of standing up on their own. Even if you don’t get your hands on a gun until some of the later levels, you’ll have less to worry about as you pack a punch with the ballistic of your choice.

As you work to fight your way out of this seemingly unending pit of doom, you’ll have a better chance of survival than ever before if you give one of these builds a try. While builds themselves come down to an almost individual level, it may take you some time to get used to how the game plays and you can start making your perfect builds. Try these templates out for size, and see what you may be able to accomplish when using them!

Brotato is available now on PC.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022