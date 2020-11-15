Black Ops Cold War Camo Guide – How to Get Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter

Camo challenges give hardcore Call of Duty players something to work toward, and Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter mastery camos return in Black Ops Cold War. Obtaining these rare camos requires you to complete every single challenge for a range of weapons that depends on the camo you’re aiming for. It’s a lengthy grind even if you’re only shooting for Gold, and that grind can extend for dozens upon dozens of hours if you’re striving for Diamond or Dark Matter. If you’re struggling with camo challenges, we’ve got your back with this handy guide. Here’s how to get every weapon camo in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, including Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter mastery camos.
Weapon camos are split into several categories, and we’ve outlined the criteria you’ll have to meet to unlock every camo type in a given category for each weapon class.
Mastery Camos
- Gold – Unlock all 35 camos for a weapon
- Diamond – Unlock Gold camo for all weapons in a single weapon class
- Dark Matter – Unlock Diamond camo for all weapon classes
Submachine Guns
- Spray – 300 eliminations
- Stripes – 75 headshots
- Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times
- Geometric – 50 longshots
- Flora – kill 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades
- Science – 75 point-blank kills
- Psychadelic – kill 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times
Assault Rifles
- Spray – 300 eliminations
- Stripes – 100 headshots
- Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times
- Geometric – 50 longshots
- Flora – kill 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades
- Science – kill 50 enemies taking cover from you
- Psychadelic – kill 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times
Light Machine Guns
- Spray – 300 eliminations
- Stripes – 100 headshots
- Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times
- Geometric – 50 longshots
- Flora – kill 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades
- Science – kill 50 enemies taking cover from you
- Psychadelic – kill 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times
Sniper Rifles
- Spray – 200 eliminations
- Stripes – 50 headshots
- Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times
- Geometric – 50 longshots
- Flora – kill 50 enemies while holding your breath
- Science – 50 one shot kills
- Psychadelic – kill 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times
Tactical Rifles
- Spray – 300 eliminations
- Stripes – 100 headshots
- Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times
- Geometric – 50 longshots
- Flora – kill 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades
- Science – kill 50 enemies taking cover from you
- Psychadelic – kill 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times
Pistols
- Spray – 150 eliminations
- Stripes – 50 headshots
- Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times
- Geometric – 25 longshots
- Flora – kill 25 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades
- Science – kill 25 enemies taking cover from you
- Psychadelic – kill 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times
Shotguns
- Spray – 200 eliminations
- Stripes – 50 headshots
- Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times
- Geometric – 50 longshots
- Flora – kill 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades
- Science – 75 point-blank kills
- Psychadelic – kill 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times
Launchers
- Spray – 50 eliminations
- Stripes – destroy 50 equipment, scorestreaks, or vehicles
- Classic – 3 kills without dying 20 times
- Geometric – destroy 50 ground-based scorestreaks or vehicles.
- Flora – destroy 50 aerial scorestreaks or vehicles
- Science – destroy 3 scorestreaks or vehicles in a single game 10 times
- Psychadelic – kill 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times
Melee
- Spray – 75 eliminations
- Stripes – 25 backstabs
- Classic – 25 finishing moves
- Geometric – kill 50 enemies while injured
- Flora – kill 50 enemies while sliding
- Science – kill 50 enemies disoriented by flash, stun, or smoke grenade
- Psychadelic – kill 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
- This article was updated on:November 15th, 2020