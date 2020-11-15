Black Ops Cold War Camo Guide – How to Get Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter

Camo challenges give hardcore Call of Duty players something to work toward, and Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter mastery camos return in Black Ops Cold War. Obtaining these rare camos requires you to complete every single challenge for a range of weapons that depends on the camo you’re aiming for. It’s a lengthy grind even if you’re only shooting for Gold, and that grind can extend for dozens upon dozens of hours if you’re striving for Diamond or Dark Matter. If you’re struggling with camo challenges, we’ve got your back with this handy guide. Here’s how to get every weapon camo in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, including Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter mastery camos.

Weapon camos are split into several categories, and we’ve outlined the criteria you’ll have to meet to unlock every camo type in a given category for each weapon class.

Mastery Camos

Gold – Unlock all 35 camos for a weapon

Unlock all 35 camos for a weapon Diamond – Unlock Gold camo for all weapons in a single weapon class

Unlock Gold camo for all weapons in a single weapon class Dark Matter – Unlock Diamond camo for all weapon classes

Submachine Guns

Spray – 300 eliminations

300 eliminations Stripes – 75 headshots

5 kills without dying 20 times Geometric – 50 longshots

kill 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades Science – 75 point-blank kills

Assault Rifles

Spray – 300 eliminations

300 eliminations Stripes – 100 headshots

5 kills without dying 20 times Geometric – 50 longshots

kill 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades Science – kill 50 enemies taking cover from you

Light Machine Guns

Spray – 300 eliminations

300 eliminations Stripes – 100 headshots

5 kills without dying 20 times Geometric – 50 longshots

kill 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades Science – kill 50 enemies taking cover from you

Sniper Rifles

Spray – 200 eliminations

200 eliminations Stripes – 50 headshots

5 kills without dying 20 times Geometric – 50 longshots

50 longshots Flora – kill 50 enemies while holding your breath

kill 50 enemies while holding your breath Science – 50 one shot kills

Tactical Rifles

Spray – 300 eliminations

300 eliminations Stripes – 100 headshots

5 kills without dying 20 times Geometric – 50 longshots

kill 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades Science – kill 50 enemies taking cover from you

Pistols

Spray – 150 eliminations

150 eliminations Stripes – 50 headshots

5 kills without dying 20 times Geometric – 25 longshots

kill 25 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades Science – kill 25 enemies taking cover from you

Shotguns

Spray – 200 eliminations

200 eliminations Stripes – 50 headshots

5 kills without dying 20 times Geometric – 50 longshots

kill 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades Science – 75 point-blank kills

Launchers

Spray – 50 eliminations

50 eliminations Stripes – destroy 50 equipment, scorestreaks, or vehicles

3 kills without dying 20 times Geometric – destroy 50 ground-based scorestreaks or vehicles.

destroy 50 aerial scorestreaks or vehicles Science – destroy 3 scorestreaks or vehicles in a single game 10 times

Melee

Spray – 75 eliminations

75 eliminations Stripes – 25 backstabs

25 backstabs Classic – 25 finishing moves

25 finishing moves Geometric – kill 50 enemies while injured

kill 50 enemies while injured Flora – kill 50 enemies while sliding

kill 50 enemies while sliding Science – kill 50 enemies disoriented by flash, stun, or smoke grenade

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on:November 15th, 2020