A new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Treyarch has been steadily delivering updates to the game since it launched earlier this month, and today’s patch contains a small number of fixes. This update addresses spawn issues in certain game modes and on certain maps. There are also a handful of Zombies fixes that should improve stability and performance in that mode. Here’s everything new with the November 23 update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Black Ops Cold War November 23 Update Patch Notes

Multiplayer

Spawns Adjusted Hardpoint spawn logic to reduce average travel time to active Hardpoints. Adjusted enemy weighting for spawns in Crossroads Strike and Armada Strike.

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb Addressed a UI error that could sometimes occur when loading into a match of Fireteam: Dirty Bomb on Ruka.

Perks Addressed an issue that would prevent Flak Jacket from properly protecting the player from explosive damage in Hardcore modes.



Zombies

Field Upgrades Addressed an issue where the player could earn Field Upgrade charge while their Ring of Fire was currently activated.

Enemies Addressed an issue that sometimes caused zombies to use their ranged attack unexpectedly. Addressed a rare issue that could rarely cause the Megaton to be permanently invincible after splitting.

Stability Added various stability fixes.



This update does not contain any major additions, but Black Ops Cold War will be getting its first post-launch maps soon. Nuketown ’84 releases on November 24, and Season 1 kicks off on December 10, bringing new maps, modes, and full integration with Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Treyarch site.

- This article was updated on:November 23rd, 2020