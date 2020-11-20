Is Nuketown Coming to Black Ops Cold War?

Black Ops and Nuketown go together like skill-based matchmaking and sweaty playstyles. The existence of the map extends all the way back to the original 2010 Black Ops. Since then, its notoriety and popularity have arguably exceeded that of the Call of Duty franchise’s other iconic small maps, Rust and Shipment.

Treyarch, much like their fans, hasn’t forgotten about Nuketown during the creation of Black Ops Cold War. It is a Black Ops game, after all. Despite not appearing at launch, Nuketown is readying its return to the series, which is happening very soon.

Black Ops Cold War’s free content roadmap primarily focuses on the launch of Season One in December, but there is a single piece of content heading to the multiplayer component before November closes out. I’m sure you have guessed it by this point, given the topic of this article. Nuketown ’84, as it is called, is making its debut on November 24th.

To prepare for the release of Nuketown ’84, Treyarch has added the Nuketown Weapon Bundle to the game. You can read the details on the bundle and find out how to claim it here.