Black Ops Cold War – How to Get the Nuketown Weapon Bundle

Black Ops Cold War is prepping everyone for the impending launch of Nuketown ’84 with the Nuketown Weapon Bundle. The bundle comes with various cosmetics as well as a decked out weapon perfect for building that Scorestreak multiplier in the iconic map’s close quarters.

With the Black Ops Cold War in-game Store only hosting the $9.99 Challenger Pack currently, you might find yourself wondering where exactly this new bundle and its “absolutely bomb” Weapon Blueprint can be found.

How to Get the Nuketown Weapon Bundle

The process behind obtaining the latest weapon bundle is straightforward and, better yet, won’t cost you a cent. For current Black Ops Cold War owners, the only prerequisite is logging into the game between the November 13th release date and 10 AM PST on November 20th. As long as you actually logged in to your brand new game during the launch week, the free Nuketown Weapon Bundle will appear in-game midday on November 20th.

For prospective buyers anxiously realizing how quickly the window is closing, do not fret. The Nuketown Weapon Bundle will come packed with Black Ops Cold War purchases at no extra charge from now until December 4th at 2 AM PST. That offers up two additional weeks to get in on the offer, if you have been considering jumping in on the newest Call of Duty.

Now that we have discussed how to get the bundle, let’s dive into what you will find inside the free gift.

“Last Stop” Epic Shotgun Blueprint – With this Weapon Blueprint, any enemy who dares to challenge you in close quarters will know it’s the end of the road. This configuration includes a 21.6” Paratrooper Barrel, a 6 RND Tube Magazine, a Milstop Reflex Optic, and a Commando Assembly Stock. When combined, these attachments give the shotgun a faster fire rate, better damage range, increased ammo capacity, slightly quicker speed when aiming and shooting, and a clearer sight picture — all the ingredients needed for a great secondary weapon.

All ten items will become available for use in Warzone once Black Ops Cold War fully integrates with the battle royale on December 10th when Season One begins.