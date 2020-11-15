Black Ops Cold War Prestige Guide – Prestige Keys, Prestige Shop, and More Explained

After being absent in Modern Warfare, Prestige returns in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, although it’s a bit different this time around. The concept of resetting your rank to earn special rewards remains the same, but Black Ops Cold War integrates Prestige with the seasonal model. There are a set number of Prestige levels to earn every season, and there’s a new currency called Prestige Keys that will allow you to purchase unique cosmetic items if you level up high enough. Here’s everything you need to know about Prestige in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

How to Prestige in Black Ops Cold War

Once you reach the level cap of 55 and earn enough XP to gain another level, you will automatically attain Prestige 1. You’ll earn a unique sticker and emblem and one Prestige Key. At this point, you’ll enter the seasonal leveling system, which ranges from 1-1000 and resets when the next season launches. Currently, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in the preseason phase, with season one scheduled to launch on December 10.

Once a new season begins, your level will reset to the maximum soldier rank of 55 and you will have be able to earn additional Prestige levels. Each season comes with three Prestige levels to earn, each with their own rewards, but you can level up to a maximum of 1000 in any given season and earn milestone rewards every 50 levels.

How to Use Prestige Keys

Prestige Keys can be spent at the Prestige Shop, which will launch alongside season one on December 10. You earn a Prestige Key every 50 levels after reaching Prestige 1. The Prestige Shop sells legacy Prestige Icons from past Black Ops games that series veterans are sure to remember. There’s currently no word on how much these icons will cost or which ones will be available when the Prestige Shop launches in December, but given the rarity of Prestige Keys, it’s unlikely that the icons will be incredibly expensive. For more information on Prestige and the Prestige Shop in Black Ops Cold War, visit the official Call of Duty site.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on:November 15th, 2020