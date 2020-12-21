COD Mobile Season 13 Update Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 13, Winter War, has officially been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is one of the largest updates to hit Call of Duty: Mobile in a long time, bringing several new maps, modes, and weapons to all modes of the game. Season 13 of Call of Duty: Mobile is packed with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War additions and new Holiday modes. Nuketown Russia and Holiday Raid have been added to the game to coincide with the maps’ appearances in Black Ops Cold War, and there are new Holiday-themed modes like Cookie Confirmed that are available for a limited time. The Battle Royale mode has received some new additions as well, and there have been stability improvements and balance changes across all game modes. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Mobile Season 13.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 13 Patch Notes

What’s New!

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 13 New functional weapons, new Operators, new Scorestreak, new MP map Nuketown – Russia, Raid – Holiday is back, new MP mode, and much more!

Season 13 Battle Pass available December 22nd! New Premium Battle Pass rewards: New epic blueprints: Peacekeeper MK2 – Blast Off, Man-O-War – Pack Leader, RUS-79U – Troika, BY15 – Top Dog, GKS – Pack Warrior New epic soldiers: Ghost – Dark Vision, Golem – Siberia, Adler – Mountain Drab, Park – Safehouse New legendary Calling Card: Loose Ends New Free Battle Pass Rewards: New base weapon: Peacekeeper MK2, a fully automatic assault rifle with superior handling and high rate of fire. It has unimaginable flexibilities and can be adapted to various scenarios with the help of the Gunsmith system. New Scorestreak: EMP Systems. Disable the enemy’s electronic equipment and cripple their defenses. Affected enemies cannot use lethal or tactical weapons, operator skills, or Scorestreaks.

New Events Rewards: New challenges and missions with new rewards: New base weapon QXR: An excellent personal defense weapon. It’s reliable, stable, and includes an exclusive enhanced Perk that can alter the fire for different combat style adaptations.

New Ranked Series Ranked Series 8: Avalanche will take place from 12.17.2020 until 02.9.2021 . New Ranked mode rewards: New epic Blueprint: Fennec – Midnight New epic Operator: Reznov – Winterwood



Multiplayer

New Features Game Modes Grind: Classic Call of Duty game mode Players collect dog tags and bring them to the objective to score points. Feel the Grind with the return to this strategic and exciting mode! Available on Nuketown, Crash, Standoff, Crossfire, Firing Range, Raid, Summit, Scrapyard, Rust, Hackney Yard, and Nuketown Russia maps Cookie Confirmed : 10 vs 10 Kill Confirmed special Holiday mode! Join the battle and collect more gingerbread man! Available on Crossfire, Firing Range, Takeoff, Meltdown, Rust, Tunisia, Shipment, Terminal, and Hackney Yard.

New Map Nuketown Russia: Brand new Nuketown map. Visit Nuketown with a frigid twist. Available for Frontline, Team Death Match, Domination, Hard Point, Kill Confirmed, Grind, and more. Holiday Raid: Holiday Raid is back! Come and join the fun! Available for Team Death Match, Search & Destroy, Domination, Hard Point, Kill Confirmed, and more.=

New Weapon Attachments BK57 – Elite Foregrip: A high control performance grip with manageable recoil. Razorback – Rapid Fire Perk: A Perk that significantly increases fire rate.

New Default Look System Don’t like how your weapon looks when you change an attachment? The new Default Look system allows the weapons to sport its original appearance, no matter the optimization.



Battle Royale

New Vehicle Snowboard: An exciting new vehicle! Traverse the Battle Royale map like you’re on holiday. The Snowboard is equipped with accelerating device for use not only at the slopes, but on any ground surfaces. Use it by pressing the shortcut button or from the backpack.

Map Update Ski Town has been upgraded with four new ski lifts and runs: Ski Town is now a full-fledged ski resort! You can reach the town by ski lifts located in Outpost, Nuclear Plant, Dormitory and Heat. Ski runs go to Frigid Wetland, Sanitarium, Nuclear Plant, Overgrown, Dormitory and Heat.

New Mods Reloader Mods: When equipped, this mod will automatically reload your other weapon in the backpack.



Improvements & Optimizations

Multiplayer Significantly increased ammo amount of Death Machine so fire rate will gradually increase. Significantly increased ammo amount of Equalizer. Decreased Annihilator bullet tracking range. Decreased Ballistic Shield’s pistol ammo amount. Slightly decreased Fennec accuracy when walking and jumping. Slightly decreased Fennec – MIP Light Barrel (Short) and Fennec – No Stock movement speed advantage. Slightly decreased Fennec – Akimbo reloading speed. Slightly decreased Fennec – Akimbo damage. Slightly decreased Arctic.50 – MIP Stopping Power Reload fire rate, recoil control and ammo amount. Decreased HVK30 – Large Caliber Ammo mid-range damage. Decreased Baseball Bat weapon switching speed. Sniper Rifles and Marksman Rifles now have a very short period of steady aiming sight after ADS. Decreased recoil control of YKM Integral Suppressor Light Barrel for ICR-1, LK24, RUS-79U and Chicom. Players now can see which targets blocked by the roof on Predator Missile camera screen. Now XS1 Goliath has two firing buttons on the right side of the screen, one for ADS and a smaller one for hip fire. Cryo Bomb thrown to Molotov Cocktail burning area will be destroyed. Molotov Cocktail thrown to Cryo Bomb freezing area will be destroyed. Trip Mine now can only be triggered by touching the laser. Sliding and prone no longer avoids Trip Mine damage. Annihilator no longer tracks players using Ballistic Shield from the front. Flak Jacket Perk now can reduce Molotov Cocktail and Thermite DOT damage. Dead Silence Perk only takes effect when player is walking, squat walking and crawling In Attack of the Undead, players now automatically switch to main weapon when Death Machine runs out of ammo. High-quality Ranked matches now have unique icons in personal history page. Attachment advantages/disadvantages now show specific stats in Gunsmith. Optimized FPP running animation. Optimized prone position logic. Prone position available with obstacles behind. Optimized gun switching logic. Switching guns while running will no longer slow player down. Optimized position switching speed between standing, squatting and lying. Optimized exploded vehicle model. Bullets and projectiles can go through the exploded vehicle based on the actual model size. Optimized display of Reaction Skin weapons. Optimized upgrade experience details of mythic weapons and added guidance. Optimized mythic weapons awards. Optimized matching algorithm of Multiplayer Ranked mode. Players in single game have similar skill levels. Optimized Ranking points calculation rules for Domination and Hardpoint. Participating in taking/holding target points now offers higher Ranking points. Optimized sharing interface for Legendary Ranked players. Optimized multiplayer match algorithm. Narrowed the level gap between players in a single game.

Battle Royale Increased Grenade explosion area of effect. Increased Cluster Grenade explosion area of effect. Increased Longshot Mods range. Increased Dense Fire Mods accuracy on ADS. Increased the ammo amount limit for auto pick-up. Extend Mods and Void Mods now have independent stats increases for Sniper Rifles. Decreased Arctic.50 recoil control. New effects will emphasize the locations which teammates have marked on map. Optimized Cluster Grenade smaller explosions. Smaller grenades now bounce farther and more randomly. Optimized weapon switch animation while running. Optimized angle and distance of obstacle crossing. Optimized character’s performance when using the eye icon. Optimized BR Ranking point calculation rule. Players can see the details of the ranking point calculation. Optimized sharing interface for Legendary Ranked players. Optimized item pickup experience. Optimized airdrop landing soundtracks. Optimized safe zone collapsing logic. Significantly reduced the probability of safe zone completely collapsing into the water area mechanistically. Optimized fonts on mini map. Optimized height bars for parachute/wing suit flight with a lighter design. The following blueprints are now available in Battle Royale: Type 25, BK57, LK24, Man-O-War, HVK30, Peacekeeper MK2, QXR, NA45, PDW57, Razorback, BY15, .50 GS Following blueprints are temporarily unavailable in Battle Royale: KN-44, HG 40, Kilo Bolt-Action.

General Issues Fixed Fixed occasional inability to switch to grenades or sub-weapons at the beginning of the match. Fixed inability to shoot at the enemy behind breakable glass in simple fire mode. Fixed inability to fire after the effect of a concussion grenade. Fixed BR issue where items from the bottom of the pickup list appear at the top of the list.



Call of Duty: Mobile is available now on mobile devices. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Call of Duty: Mobile subreddit.