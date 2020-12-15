Black Ops Cold War Season One Start Time: When Does the Update Release?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One is nearly upon us, and here’s the exact start time for the new season. Black Ops Cold War is getting a ton of new content with this update, including new maps, modes, and Operators. Warzone is also getting a bunch of new stuff as well, as Black Ops Cold War weapons are coming to the game alongside the launch of Season One. Both games will also be getting a cross-progression system that also ties in with Modern Warfare, so you can now earn rewards for all three games no matter which one you play. Here’s when you can start playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One Start Time

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One will begin at 11 PM PT on December 15, developer Treyarch has confirmed. This update will bring new maps, modes, and weapons to the game alongside full integration with Call of Duty: Warzone.

We’ve converted the Black Ops Cold War Season One start time into several different time zones for your convenience below.

December 15 11 PM PT

December 16 1 AM CT 2 AM ET 7 AM UK 8 AM EU 5 PM AEST



The update for this season has already begun rolling out across all platforms, so players will not have to download a giant patch when the season releases. Instead, everyone should be able to start playing the new content as soon as the clock strikes 11 PM PT. It could take a while for the playlists to update and for the new content to actually go live on the game’s servers, but there shouldn’t be a long delay. Patch sizes vary based on your platform, so be sure to download and install the update file as soon as you can so you’re not stuck downloading when the season starts.

If you’re a Warzone player, you’ll have to download a separate patch for Modern Warfare to get the new content in Verdansk. Warzone is getting a new map, a new mode, and all of the weapons from Black Ops Cold War, so there’s a lot of new stuff coming soon that will spice up the battle royale game.

What’s New in Black Ops Cold War Season One?

Black Ops Cold War Season One will add a new Operator to the game along with new weapons and modes. The game will also be getting a Battle Pass just like Modern Warfare and Warzone, and the games will feature cross-progression so you can earn rewards no matter what you’re playing. Here’s everything new in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One.

New Operator Stitch (KGB)

New Weapons MAC 10 SMG Groza Assault Rifle

New Modes Gunfight Prop Hunt Combined Arms: Hardpoint

New Maps Pines Raid

New Warzone Map Rebirth Island



Of course, there’s much more coming with this update, but we won’t know everything until the season actually begins and Treyarch posts official patch notes detailing the changes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Treyarch site.

- This article was updated on:December 15th, 2020