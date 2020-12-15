Update 1.08 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Season One is finally here, adding new weapons, modes, and Operators to the game. This season also marks the beginning of the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone integration, bringing a whole suite of new weapons to the popular battle royale game and adding a cross-progression system to both games. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.08.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.08 Patch Notes

Treyarch will not release detailed patch notes until Black Ops Cold War Season 1 goes live on December 16, but they have outlined some of the basic changes found in the new update.

Weapon tuning for multiple classes, including tactical rifles.

Perk tuning, including reducing Flak Jacket protection.

MP mode updates.

Spawn improvements.

Zombies fixes + updates, including 2-player splitscreen.

PC stability updates.

Of course, balance fixes and perk tuning making up the bulk of this update, but we won’t know specific details and changes until Treyarch releases the official changelog. Also, Season One is the main draw of this update, but the new maps, weapons, and Operators will not be available until the season officially kicks off on December 16.

This update will also include the long-awaited connection between Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. Warzone will be getting a new map in the form of Rebirth Island, although Verdansk will remain as the primary map for the game. Black Ops Cold War’s arsenal of weapons will also be usable in Warzone, which should spice up the game in interesting ways.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Treyarch site.