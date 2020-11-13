Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally here, and all of the weapons and Operators in the game will be available in Warzone. Not everything will transition over at launch, but the game will be fully integrated with Warzone once Season 1 kicks off on December 10. Things will be rebalanced and tweaked to play nice with the Warzone weapon ecosystem, but the guns will still maintain most of their features and stats from the main game. Here’s how to use Black Ops Cold War guns in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to Use Black Ops Cold War Weapons in Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War weapons will be available to use in Warzone starting on December 10 when Season One begins. Black Ops Cold Wars’ arsenal will be integrated with Modern Warfares’ suite of weaponry, and both will be available for use in Warzone.

Activision explained the Warzone weapon integration in an official blog post. “At the start of Season One expect every weapon from Modern Warfare and new weapons from Black Ops Cold War to be accessible in Warzone, including Blueprints and camo variants. Mix and level up weapons both in Warzone and the game the weapon originated from.”

Everything you’ve unlocked in both Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare will be available for use in Warzone after Black Ops Cold War is fully integrated with the game on December 10. Each weapon will have a logo that signifies which game it comes from, which is important considering several guns make appearances in both games. This way, you’ll be able to tell if you’re using the Modern Warfare AK-47 or the Black Ops Cold War AK-47. You will also be able to level up guns and earn weapon XP in Warzone that transfers back into Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. While weapons are coming on December 10, Black Ops Cold War Operators are already available in Call of Duty: Warzone.