Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally here, and you can use the Operators from the new game in Call of Duty: Warzone. Every Operator in Black Ops Cold War is available in Call of Duty: Warzone right now, and you can unlock them all for free. Each character has a different method of unlocking them, and you do need to own Black Ops Cold War to use them in Warzone. Here’s how to unlock and use Black Ops Cold War Operators in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to Use Black Ops Cold War Operators in Warzone

To get Black Ops Cold War Operators in Call of Duty: Warzone, you have to unlock them within Black Ops Cold War first. This requires you to own the game and complete unique challenges for every Operator. Adler, for example, requires you to get 10 kills with Scoretreaks in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, while Woods requires you to get 5 kills without dying 15 times.

Once you unlock an Operator in Black Ops Cold War, they will be automatically unlocked when you boot up Warzone as long as you’re playing on the same account. The unlock criteria for each Black Ops Cold War Operator are listed below.

Adler – In Multiplayer, get 10 kills with Scorestreaks.

In Multiplayer, get 10 kills with Scorestreaks. Park – In Zombies, successfully exfil 3 times.

In Zombies, successfully exfil 3 times. Sims – In Multiplayer, destroy 10 enemy vehicles or Scorestreaks.

In Multiplayer, destroy 10 enemy vehicles or Scorestreaks. Baker – In Multiplayer, get 100 eliminations with Sniper Rifles.

In Multiplayer, get 100 eliminations with Sniper Rifles. Woods – In Multiplayer, get 5 kills without dying 15 times.

In Multiplayer, get 5 kills without dying 15 times. Portnova – In Multiplayer, kill 50 enemies revealed by Scorestreaks or Field Upgrades.

In Multiplayer, kill 50 enemies revealed by Scorestreaks or Field Upgrades. Beck – In Zombies, get 200 eliminations using Pack-A-Punched weapons.

In Zombies, get 200 eliminations using Pack-A-Punched weapons. Garcia – In Fireteam Dirty Bomb, detonate or help your Fireteam detonate 5 Dirty Bombs.

In Fireteam Dirty Bomb, detonate or help your Fireteam detonate 5 Dirty Bombs. Stone – In Multiplayer, perform 15 Finishing Moves.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Once Season 1 kicks off in Black Ops Cold War, all the weapons from the game will be available for use in Warzone as well.