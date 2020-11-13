Black Ops Cold War – How to Get Woods

Woods is a fan-favorite Call of Duty character and he returns in Black Ops Cold War as a playable Operator. You can’t play as Woods in the campaign, but you can use him in both multiplayer and Zombies. All Black Ops Cold War Operators also carry over to Call of Duty: Warzone, so you can bring Woods onto the battlefield in Verdansk once you unlock him in Black Ops. Here’s how to get Woods in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

How to Unlock Woods

To get Woods, you must get 5 kills without dying 15 times in multiplayer. After doing so, Woods will become available as a playable NATO Operator alongside Adler and Park.

This is not a terribly difficult objective, and you will likely get it done after a few hours of play depending on your skill level. We recommend trying a larger game mode like Combined Arms if you’re having trouble getting killstreaks. Combined Arms takes place on bigger maps that have more places to hide, and there are more enemies on the other team, increasing the frequency at which you encounter people and providing you with more opportunities for killstreaks. If you find Combined Arms too hectic, you can always get this challenge done in Team Deathmatch or other standard modes if you play slowly and defensively.

It’s also worth noting that there are two different versions of Woods in Warzone, so you might already have him. Woods was a pre-order bonus for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, although this version of Woods fights under the Demon Dogs banner and looks a bit different than he does in Black Ops Cold War. The version of Woods featured in Black Ops Cold War fights for NATO, and he looks just like he does in the campaign. You can freely swap between the two on the Warzone Operator page, which now features Operators from both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on:November 13th, 2020