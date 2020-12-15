Update 1.30 has been released for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update integrates Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, bringing a ton of new weapons and equipment to the game. Warzone is also getting a new map in the form of Rebirth Island, and even though Verdansk remains, the traditional Warzone experience is still getting some changes like a remixed Gulag. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.30.

Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.30 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone. We will update this article accordingly once Infinity Ward releases an official changelog. However, we do know some of the major features coming with this patch, and those new things are listed below.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now fully integrated with Black Ops Cold War All Black Ops Cold War weapons are now in Warzone All Black Ops Cold War Operators are now in Warzone

Added New Map: Rebirth Island

New Verdansk Gulag experience The Verdansk Gulag has been replaced by a replica of Nuketown

New Game Mode: Resurgence

New Vehicle: Attack Helicopter

This update is currently rolling out on all platforms. PlayStation 4 players have the opportunity to preload this patch, which is a pretty big advantage given the update’s large file size. As far as new maps and modes go, Rebirth Island will feature a faster-paced battle royale experience similar to Mini Royale. Resurgence is also a new mode that favors aggressive play, marking enemy squadmates after you take someone out. On top of all of this, the introduction of Black Ops Cold War weapons is likely to shake things up and change the meta in unpredictable ways.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One kicks off alongside this update, connecting the two games and adding an entirely new arsenal to Warzone. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Infinity Ward site.