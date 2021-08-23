Game Guides

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Update Patch Notes

New Maps and New Modes!

August 23rd, 2021 by Aaron Nashar

Call_of_Duty_Mobile_Settings

Update for season 7 has arrived for Call of Duty: Mobile, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The update will be coming later this week, bringing with it a slate of new content along with. The update brings two new maps, game modes, a new battle pass, weapons, and much more.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Patch Notes

New Maps:

  • Scrapyard 2019
    • Available in Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint modes.
  • Monastery will be
    • Available only for Free For All matches.

New Multiplayer Mode

Payout Search and Destroy: Players will be going after the in-game currency by destroying targets and killing enemies. The mode will be available on Tunisia, Coastal, Crash, Firing Range, Standoff, Terminal, and Hackney Yard.

New Battle Royale Mode

Solid Gold: All items in this mode are legendary guns and attachments, everything else will be similar to classic mode.

New Weapons

Hades

  • It’s an LMG with high mobility.
  • The accuracy of hip-fire when using this weapon will be increased with the special Steady Grip attachment.

Crossbow

  • The Crossbow boasts of a high hip accuracy. It’s also an extremely silent weapon.
  • It can also be equipped with three different bolt types.

Balance changes

Activision has made the following balance changes in CoD: Mobile’s season seven update.

Fennec

  • Increased damage multiplier on abdomen without any attachment.
  • Decreased the damage range without any attachment.
  • Decreased the damage multiplier on limbs without any attachment.

Shorty

  • Decreased the damage range without any attachment.
  • Increased the ADS bullet spread without any attachment.
  • Decreased the damage range when equipped with the Marauder Suppressor.

Type 25

  • Decreased the hit flinch when equipped with the RTC Steady Stock.
  • Decreased the horizontal recoil when equipped with the RTC Steady Stock.

LK24

  • Increased the damage multiplier on the chest without any attachment.
  • Slightly decreased the horizontal recoil without any attachment.
  • Increased the hip-fire accuracy without any attachment.
  • Decreased the ADS bullet spread and horizontal recoil when equipped with the MIP Strike Stock.
  • Decreased the ADS bullet spread when no stock is equipped.
  • Decreased the ADS bullet spread when equipped with the YKM Light Stock.
  • Decreased the ADS bullet spread when equipped with the YKM Combat Stock.

RUS-79U

  • Increased the damage multiplier on the chest without any attachment.

AS VAL

  • Decreased the movement speed and reload speed when equipped with the Large Extended Mag B.

Holger 26

    • Decreased the movement speed without any attachment.
    • Decreased the damage range without any attachment.
    • Increased the ADS time and decreased the movement speed when equipped with the MIP Light Barrel (Short).
    • Increased the ADS time when equipped with the MIP Light.
    • Increased the ADS Time and decreased the movement speed when no stock is equipped.
    • Increased the ADS time when equipped with the YKM Combat Stock.
    • Decreased the ADS time and increased movement speed when equipped with Holger – 26K Double – Stack Carbine Mag.
    • Decreased the ADS time and increased movement speed, reload speed when equipped with the Holger – 26C Lightweight Polymer Mag.

Call of Duty: Mobile is currently available on Android and iOS devices.

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy