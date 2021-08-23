Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Update Patch Notes

Update for season 7 has arrived for Call of Duty: Mobile, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The update will be coming later this week, bringing with it a slate of new content along with. The update brings two new maps, game modes, a new battle pass, weapons, and much more.
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Patch Notes
New Maps:
- Scrapyard 2019
- Available in Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint modes.
- Monastery will be
- Available only for Free For All matches.
✨ A familiar map but revamped and new!
🗺 Scrapyard 2019 will also be deploying in #CODMobile as a part of the next season!
Launching next week! pic.twitter.com/g7wmbyoivk
— Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 22, 2021
New Multiplayer Mode
Payout Search and Destroy: Players will be going after the in-game currency by destroying targets and killing enemies. The mode will be available on Tunisia, Coastal, Crash, Firing Range, Standoff, Terminal, and Hackney Yard.
New Battle Royale Mode
Solid Gold: All items in this mode are legendary guns and attachments, everything else will be similar to classic mode.
New Weapons
Hades
- It’s an LMG with high mobility.
- The accuracy of hip-fire when using this weapon will be increased with the special Steady Grip attachment.
Crossbow
- The Crossbow boasts of a high hip accuracy. It’s also an extremely silent weapon.
- It can also be equipped with three different bolt types.
Balance changes
Activision has made the following balance changes in CoD: Mobile’s season seven update.
Fennec
- Increased damage multiplier on abdomen without any attachment.
- Decreased the damage range without any attachment.
- Decreased the damage multiplier on limbs without any attachment.
Shorty
- Decreased the damage range without any attachment.
- Increased the ADS bullet spread without any attachment.
- Decreased the damage range when equipped with the Marauder Suppressor.
Type 25
- Decreased the hit flinch when equipped with the RTC Steady Stock.
- Decreased the horizontal recoil when equipped with the RTC Steady Stock.
LK24
- Increased the damage multiplier on the chest without any attachment.
- Slightly decreased the horizontal recoil without any attachment.
- Increased the hip-fire accuracy without any attachment.
- Decreased the ADS bullet spread and horizontal recoil when equipped with the MIP Strike Stock.
- Decreased the ADS bullet spread when no stock is equipped.
- Decreased the ADS bullet spread when equipped with the YKM Light Stock.
- Decreased the ADS bullet spread when equipped with the YKM Combat Stock.
RUS-79U
- Increased the damage multiplier on the chest without any attachment.
AS VAL
- Decreased the movement speed and reload speed when equipped with the Large Extended Mag B.
Holger 26
- Decreased the movement speed without any attachment.
- Decreased the damage range without any attachment.
- Increased the ADS time and decreased the movement speed when equipped with the MIP Light Barrel (Short).
- Increased the ADS time when equipped with the MIP Light.
- Increased the ADS Time and decreased the movement speed when no stock is equipped.
- Increased the ADS time when equipped with the YKM Combat Stock.
- Decreased the ADS time and increased movement speed when equipped with Holger – 26K Double – Stack Carbine Mag.
- Decreased the ADS time and increased movement speed, reload speed when equipped with the Holger – 26C Lightweight Polymer Mag.
Call of Duty: Mobile is currently available on Android and iOS devices.