Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Update Patch Notes

Update for season 7 has arrived for Call of Duty: Mobile, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The update will be coming later this week, bringing with it a slate of new content along with. The update brings two new maps, game modes, a new battle pass, weapons, and much more.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Patch Notes

New Maps:

Scrapyard 2019 Available in Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint modes.

Monastery will be Available only for Free For All matches.

✨ A familiar map but revamped and new! 🗺 Scrapyard 2019 will also be deploying in #CODMobile as a part of the next season! Launching next week! pic.twitter.com/g7wmbyoivk — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 22, 2021

New Multiplayer Mode

Payout Search and Destroy: Players will be going after the in-game currency by destroying targets and killing enemies. The mode will be available on Tunisia, Coastal, Crash, Firing Range, Standoff, Terminal, and Hackney Yard.

New Battle Royale Mode

Solid Gold: All items in this mode are legendary guns and attachments, everything else will be similar to classic mode.

New Weapons

Hades

It’s an LMG with high mobility.

The accuracy of hip-fire when using this weapon will be increased with the special Steady Grip attachment.

Crossbow

The Crossbow boasts of a high hip accuracy. It’s also an extremely silent weapon.

It can also be equipped with three different bolt types.

Balance changes

Activision has made the following balance changes in CoD: Mobile’s season seven update.

Fennec

Increased damage multiplier on abdomen without any attachment.

Decreased the damage range without any attachment.

Decreased the damage multiplier on limbs without any attachment.

Shorty

Decreased the damage range without any attachment.

Increased the ADS bullet spread without any attachment.

Decreased the damage range when equipped with the Marauder Suppressor.

Type 25

Decreased the hit flinch when equipped with the RTC Steady Stock.

Decreased the horizontal recoil when equipped with the RTC Steady Stock.

LK24

Increased the damage multiplier on the chest without any attachment.

Slightly decreased the horizontal recoil without any attachment.

Increased the hip-fire accuracy without any attachment.

Decreased the ADS bullet spread and horizontal recoil when equipped with the MIP Strike Stock.

Decreased the ADS bullet spread when no stock is equipped.

Decreased the ADS bullet spread when equipped with the YKM Light Stock.

Decreased the ADS bullet spread when equipped with the YKM Combat Stock.

RUS-79U

Increased the damage multiplier on the chest without any attachment.

AS VAL

Decreased the movement speed and reload speed when equipped with the Large Extended Mag B.

Holger 26

Decreased the movement speed without any attachment. Decreased the damage range without any attachment. Increased the ADS time and decreased the movement speed when equipped with the MIP Light Barrel (Short). Increased the ADS time when equipped with the MIP Light. Increased the ADS Time and decreased the movement speed when no stock is equipped. Increased the ADS time when equipped with the YKM Combat Stock. Decreased the ADS time and increased movement speed when equipped with Holger – 26K Double – Stack Carbine Mag. Decreased the ADS time and increased movement speed, reload speed when equipped with the Holger – 26C Lightweight Polymer Mag.



Call of Duty: Mobile is currently available on Android and iOS devices.