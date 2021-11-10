Call of Duty: Vanguard has teamed up with Doritos and Mountain Dew, two regular sponsors in Call of Duty‘s history, to bring two brand-new weapon charms to the game. The first of which is a literal flaming Dorito, appropriately named ‘Crunchy’s Comet’, while the other is a warplane with lime green accents, titled ‘Hang On Back There’. In this guide, we’ll explain exactly how to get the free Mountain Dew and Doritos Weapon Charms in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

How to Get Free Mountain Dew and Doritos Weapon Charms in Call of Duty: Vanguard

To get the free Mountain Dew and Doritos weapon charms in Call of Duty: Vanguard, visit the ‘Redeem’ page on Call of Duty‘s official site and sign in with your Call of Duty account. If you haven’t done so already, you will need to link your Call of Duty account to the platform that you play Call of Duty: Vanguard on, whether that is Xbox Live, PlayStation Network or Battle.net. You can safely link multiple platforms if you play on more than one.

If this is your first time signing up for a Call of Duty account, the account creation process will have you link the appropriate platform. If you already have an account that isn’t currently linked, you will need to link it by visiting the ‘Profile’ section of the Call of Duty website.

Once you are logged in and linked, enter one of the following codes into the box on the ‘Redeem’ page:

Crunchy’s Comet (Doritos): 1CJ5-ZL6N8-FGFY

1CJ5-ZL6N8-FGFY Hang On Back There (Mountain Dew): G15C-G7F1Z-KNVJ

Both codes can be claimed on the same account to obtain both weapon charms. The codes are usable once by everyone, so don’t worry about missing out on them. If the second code you enter doesn’t seem to be working, completely close your browser and re-open. You will also need to close and re-open your game if you redeemed the code(s) while the game was open.

How to Equip Weapon Charms

To equip a weapon charm in Call of Duty: Vanguard, enter the loadout you wish to change, choose a weapon and then select ‘Gunsmith’. Move along to the ‘Customize’ tab and over to ‘Charm’. Select the weapon charm you want to display and press confirm your selection. Whichever charm you selected will now hang from your weapon for all to see in that specific loadout.

You can only use one weapon charm at a time on each gun and some weapons, such as launchers and knives, don’t support weapon charms at all.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is out for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC via Battle.net.