Call of Duty: Vanguard Pre-Order Guide: Which Edition Is Best?

August 19 saw a Call Of Duty: Vanguard event in Warzone reveal not only their latest installment of the franchise but also its November 5release date alongside it. Accompanying the reveal were also listed pre-order incentives and information for various platforms the annual first-person shooter will release on.

As always, there is an edition for everyone, be it the standard or the ultimate edition. Revealed platforms are as follows: Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC. With the added difficulty of acquiring a next-generation console as of currently, prices differ across the board. Below, editions are broken down to find out which version is best for you.

Physical and Digital Editions

As with Call Of Duty: Cold War last year, purchasing a standard Playstation 4 edition comes with a next-gen upgrade powered by backward compatibility, this is only available on-disc for consoles. Digitally, the Xbox One version cannot be upgraded. Although the frame increases and graphic boosts won’t be as apparent on previous generation consoles, the game will run perfectly fine on previous generation hardware. This edition also comes with the Digital Exclusive: Frontline Weapons Pack as a pre-order bonus.

The standard digital/physical edition retails at $59.99, whereas the cross-gen bundle, which gives you access to the next-gen version alongside the previous-gen version, within the same console family, costs $69.99. As an added reward, the Cross-Gen bundle also includes five hours of Double Weapons Experience Points for Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, available when the game launches.

Ultimate Edition

For the Ultimate Edition, all that was previously mentioned is included on top of some newly earnt items. These include a Cross-Gen bundle of the game, a Task Force One character pack including three Operator Skins and three Weapon Blueprints with Tracer Ammunition, Twenty tier skips for Call Of Duty: Vanguard’s first season of content, Five hours of Double XP, five hours of Double Weapon XP and finally, the digitally exclusive Frontline Weapons Pack as an online exclusive.

Making a Pre-Order for Call Of Duty Vanguard, no matter the edition, rewards the player with a “Night Raid” master craft blueprint and the Arthur Kingsley Operator, for use in Call Of Duty; Cold War and Warzone. Also included is access to the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta, first on PlayStation. Dates for the beta will be revealed in the coming weeks. As for PC, there will not be any physical editions, only digital versions on Battle.Net

Console Requirements

In regard to console requirements, the standard Playstation 5 edition will not operate on the Playstation 4 whatsoever. The Xbox Series X|S version includes a disc for use on Xbox One. Keep in mind the Playstation 5 disc version will only work on a console with a disc drive, it will not work on a digital-only console. For compatibility, be sure to purchase the digital bundles available.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard launches November 5 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.