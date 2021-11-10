Call of Duty: Vanguard Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Vanguard's first update is here.

November 10th, 2021 by Diego Perez

Update 1.05 has arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the first major update for Vanguard since it was released last week, and it includes several fixes and improvements based on player feedback from the launch weekend. Spawns have been adjusted, performance improvements have been made, and Combat Shields will now protect players even when they’re stowed. There aren’t any weapon changes yet though, but balance adjustments will eventually come later on. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Vanguard update 1.05.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Update 1.05 Patch Notes

These patch notes are taken from the in-game news menu. Here’s what’s new.

Campaign and Multiplayer

  • Campaign: Mid-level checkpoint save data has been invalidated. Note: Players have not lost all their campaign progress. Save loads will deliver players to the beginning of the latest level rather than their last checkpoint.
  • Users unable to redeem codes for incentives such as XP Bonuses, Calling Cards, and Emblems can now redeem rewards
  • Combat Shield will now protect players’ backs once stowed
  • Invisible player models in MVP voting and Play of the Game have been fixed
  • Fixed a bug affecting Constanze’s skin progression
  • Operator Challenges no longer appear to reset after completion
  • Inaccurate unlock requirements for Weapon Challenges now display correctly
  • 1911 Pistol will now progress past Level 50
  • Weapons can now be accessed in the Loadouts/Gunsmith after level 66

Zombies

  • Camo Progression: All Pistol challenges can now be properly completed
  • Exfil: The kill count to Exfil now correctly tracks zombies killed
  • Bleedout Meter: Self-Revive meter no longer fails to show progress
  • Transmit: Players that die outside of the damage barrier no longer take damage over time upon reviving in the hub area
  • Legendary Covenants: All players should now be able to receive Legendary Covenant options at the Altar of Covenants
  • After-Action Report: Players are no longer returned to the Lobby when attempting to view post-match unlocks
  • Field Upgrades: Addressed an issue where players who recovered from being downed were unable to use Field Upgrades in rare instances

There are no weapon balance adjustments in this patch, so players hoping for changes to weapons like the STG44 and MP40 will have to wait a little while longer. This update does fix some important issues, however, such as incorrect camo challenge description for weapons like the Automaton.

If you’ve been playing the Vanguard campaign, then you’ll unfortunately have to restart your current level after installing this update if you had a checkpoint saved. That should be the only setback that players experience with this patch, however.

We liked Call of Duty: Vanguard, awarding it a score of 4/5 stars in our review. We praised the multiplayer but were lukewarm on the campaign and Zombies, saying  “All in all, Call of Duty: Vanguard is a solid yet unremarkable entry into the long-running franchise. On a technical level, it’s one of the most impressive games out there right now. On a gameplay level, it’s nothing you haven’t seen before.” If you haven’t given the game a shot, we highly recommend doing so.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

