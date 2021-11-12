Update 1.06 has arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. 1.06 is a very minor patch that totals 1.84GB on Xbox and 1.4GB on PlayStation, bringing with it updates to performance on PC and a change to the AFK timer in Champion Hill, Call of Duty Vanguard’s new life-based multiplayer mode. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty Vanguard update 1.06.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Update 1.06 Patch Notes

While there isn’t a full list of patch notes right now, Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty Vanguard’s developers, posted a tweet about the changes.

Double Battle Pass XP is now live

PC stability improvements.

AFK Kick Timer for Champion Hill has been increased.

Some new additions included in the update files were also datamined by user ‘@Real1tyUK‘ on Twitter. First of which are KillCam borders, which are all linked to Operator names. These will likely be released in Season One and unlockable via new challenges or the upcoming Season One Battle Pass.

All Killcam Frames in the new update: https://t.co/bzqoI6RJIf — Reality (@Real1tyUK) November 12, 2021

Secondly, there are a number of new audio files relating to Zombies, including one for ‘Gun Game‘, a game mode featured in past Call of Duty titles, but never in Zombies. In regular multiplayer, Gun Game involves the player earning better weapons the more kills they earn. Another notable audio file mentions “Wonder Weapons“, which are powerful, fictional weapons debuting in Call of Duty: World at War. Examples of Wonder Weapons include the Ray Gun and Tundragun. Other audio files include announcements alluding to a Christmas-themed Zombies event.

Think this'll give you an idea of the audio clipping lol. However, this does mean they're doing a Christmas Event, like last year. Also means we should be seeing a wonder weapon soon. pic.twitter.com/TVn2w8LKLc — Reality (@Real1tyUK) November 12, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via Battle.net