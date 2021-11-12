Call of Duty Vanguard Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Could new Zombies content be on its way?

November 12th, 2021 by Thomas Cunliffe

https___specials-images.forbesimg.com_imageserve_6182e037584ed32943e42480_0x0-1

Update 1.06 has arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. 1.06 is a very minor patch that totals 1.84GB on Xbox and 1.4GB on PlayStation, bringing with it updates to performance on PC and a change to the AFK timer in Champion Hill, Call of Duty Vanguard’s new life-based multiplayer mode. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty Vanguard update 1.06.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Update 1.06 Patch Notes

While there isn’t a full list of patch notes right now, Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty Vanguard’s developers, posted a tweet about the changes.

  • Double Battle Pass XP is now live
  • PC stability improvements.
  • AFK Kick Timer for Champion Hill has been increased.

Some new additions included in the update files were also datamined by user ‘@Real1tyUK‘ on Twitter. First of which are KillCam borders, which are all linked to Operator names. These will likely be released in Season One and unlockable via new challenges or the upcoming Season One Battle Pass.

Secondly, there are a number of new audio files relating to Zombies, including one for ‘Gun Game‘, a game mode featured in past Call of Duty titles, but never in Zombies. In regular multiplayer, Gun Game involves the player earning better weapons the more kills they earn. Another notable audio file mentions “Wonder Weapons“, which are powerful, fictional weapons debuting in Call of Duty: World at War. Examples of Wonder Weapons include the Ray Gun and Tundragun. Other audio files include announcements alluding to a Christmas-themed Zombies event.

For more potential updates to Call of Duty: Vanguard, check out our article on Captain America and Indiana Jones in Call of Duty: Vanguard. 

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via Battle.net

 

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Captain America and Indiana Jones Vanguard Captain America and Indiana Jones Leaked for Call of Duty: Vanguard
According to new references, Call of Duty: Vanguard might soon add Captain America and Indiana Jones to fight the Nazis...
Attack of the Fanboy
Doritos and Mountain Dew Weapon Charms in Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty Vanguard: How to Get Free Mountain Dew and Doritos Weapon Charms
Get your hands on these brand-new, free weapon charms in Call of Duty: Vanguard.
Attack of the Fanboy
Official Call of Duty: Vanguard cover image. Call of Duty: Vanguard Update 1.05 Patch Notes
Vanguard's first update is here.
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Mechanical Keyboard Switches for Gaming: Red, Blue, Brown, and More Explained
A neat breakdown of some of the best mechanical keyboards you can pick up today
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy