April 28 Update is going live for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Some much anticipated fixes for the Adler Limited-Time Event are the highlight of this update, as players reported hiccups while trying to complete it. Intel sometimes spawned outside of the main map, the quest tracker didn’t function properly and a lot of other misbehaviors. With this April 28 update, it seems that everything should be back to normal, although there is little time left to actually complete the full event. On that note, Raven Software mentioned the following:

“Although the #Warzone Hunt for Adler event issues have been addressed, we realize that little time remains. We’d like to give everyone ample opportunity to complete their Challenges! We’re considering several options and will update you soon.”

In regards to this, it seems we are getting another announcement pretty soon, for those that were unable to actually finish the event in time due to the amount of issues it had. Stay tuned for more to come. For the time being, let’s take a look at the full patch notes list for April 28 update in Warzone.

Call of Duty: Warzone April 28 Update Patch Notes

GENERAL

The sizes of the first and second circles have been reduced for Verdansk Resurgence.

End-of-game open mic has been turned off for modes with infinite respawn mechanics. This was intended to take effect with the release of Season Three last week.

BUG FIXES

“Hunt for Adler” Limited-Time Event Fixed a bug with Challenge completion not tracking as intended. Fixed a bug causing Intel to spawn outside of the playable map.



Fixed several map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.

Fixed a bug that would cause gas mask overlays to remain on screen indefinitely if a player exited the gas as their gas mask was fully depleted.

Fixed a bug where the epic loot M82 Semi-Auto Sniper was incorrectly labeled as thermal.

Fixed a bug where the Modern Warfare “Razorwire” Submachine Gun Charlie blueprint could appear in loot caches.

The R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow has had its reload audio restored.

Fixed a bug that disallowed players from exiting the plane in Battle Royale Practice mode.

The explosion in Verdansk’s vista no longer dances around when viewed from different angles. Thanks Geeky P.

AND…

A sneak peek at some upcoming changes… Balance adjustments to the CR-56 AMAX, FARA 83, and Bullfrog. Changes to ADS Firing Speed on Cold War attachments.



Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.