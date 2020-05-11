Call of Duty: Warzone – Best Loadouts, Attachments, and Perks

Loadouts are an incredibly important aspect of Call of Duty: Warzone, allowing you to pick and choose the weapons you’ll take with you to the battlefield. Buying a loadout drop in Warzone is expensive, so you’ll want to make sure you get the best bang for your buck with your loadouts by crafting the perfect custom class to suit your needs. Different situations call for different loadouts, so we’ve compiled a list of the absolute best loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone for every type of encounter as well as a few loadouts used by pro Warzone players and streamers.

Call of Duty Warzone Best Close Range Loadout

This is a class best suited for aggressive players that want to relentlessly hunt down other players at close range. The MP7 can quickly shred armored enemies, and the 725 is a monster up close. Paired with a Heartbeat Sensor to locate foes and a Molotov to flush enemies out of cover, this setup will dominate any close range scenario.

Primary Weapon: MP7

MP7 Attachments: Tactical Suppressor, Sleight of Hand, 60 Round Mags, Commando Foregrip, Rubberized Grip Tape

Secondary Weapon: 725

725 Attachments: Tempus Smooth Bore, Chronen Ergo Precision, Merc Foregrip, Aim-Op Reflex Sight, FMJ

Perks: Double Time, Overkill, Amped

Lethal: Molotov Cocktail

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Call of Duty Warzone Best Long Range Loadout

This loadout is perfect for players who prefer to keep their distance during engagements. The AX-50’s thermal scope makes spotting faraway targets a breeze, and the MP7 in the secondary slot allows you to remain competitive up close in case you get pushed.

Primary Weapon: AX-50

AX-50 Attachments: Monolithic Suppressor, 32.0 Factory Barrel, 9 Round Mags, Thermal Dual Power Scop, Singuard Arms Marksman

Secondary Weapon: MP7

MP7 Attachments: Tactical Suppressor, Sleight of Hand, 60 Round Mags, Commando Foregrip, Rubberized Grip Tape

Perks: Cold-Blooded, Overkill, Tracker

Lethal: Claymore

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Call of Duty Warzone Best Sniper Loadout

This loadout is designed with extremely long range play in mind. The HDR has the longest range out of all the snipers in the game, and the added thermal scope helps you spot targets in the distance. If someone pushes you, this loadout’s akimbo burst Renettis are sure to keep you safe.

Primary Weapon: HDR

HDR Attachments: Thermal Dual Power Scope, 26.9″ HDR Pro Barrel, Lightweight Suppressor FTAC Champion, Presence of Mind

Secondary Weapon: Renetti

Renetti Attachments: Mk3 Burst, 5 MW Laser, Lightweight Trigger, XRK Speed Grip, Akimbo

Perks: Double Time, Ghost, Tracker

Lethal: Claymore

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Call of Duty Warzone Best SMG Loadout

This loadout is similar to the recommended close range loadout featured above, but it swaps out the MP7 for a much more versatile MP5. The swap to an MP5 allows you to remain competitive at medium range while still keeping the 725 on standby for close-quarters combat.

Primary Weapon: MP5

MP5 Attachments: Subsonic Integral Suppressor, Classic Straight-Line Stock, Stippled Grip Tape, 45 Round Mags, Commando Foregrip

Secondary Weapon: 725

725 Attachments: Tempus Smooth Bore, Chronen Ergo Precision, Merc Foregrip, Aim-Op Reflex Sight, FMJ

Perks: Double Time, Overkill, Amped

Lethal: Molotov Cocktail

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Call of Duty Warzone Best LMG Loadout

The PKM has insane range and accuracy, making it perfect for those long-range Warzone encounters. Unfortunately, LMGs aren’t ideal up close, so this loadout features an R9-0 shotgun in the secondary slot, and it comes equipped with attachments that make it a force to be reckoned with at close range.

Primary Weapon: PKM

PKM Attachments: Thermal Hybrid Sight, No Stock, 26.9″ Extended Barrel, Monolithic Suppressor, Snatch Grip

Secondary Weapon: R9-0 Shotgun

R9-0 Attachments: Choke, Forge Tac Sentry, Stippled Grip Tape, 5 MW Laser, Sleight of Hand

Perks: Cold-Blooded, Overkill, Amped

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Call of Duty Warzone Best All-Around Loadout

While the M4A1 might have a bit more range than the RAM-7, the latter is capable of much more damage up close. To compensate for the RAM-7’s lackluster long range performance, this loadout features an HDR with a thermal sight that will allow you to pick off foes from afar.

Primary Weapon: RAM-7

RAM-7 Attachments: Monolithic Suppressor, FSS Ranger, G.I. Mini Reflex, Commando Foregrip, 50 Round Mags

Secondary Weapon: HDR

HDR Attachments: Thermal Dual Power Scope, 26.9″ HDR Pro Barrel, Lightweight Suppressor FTAC Champion, Presence of Mind

Perks: Cold-Blooded, Overkill, Tracker

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Call of Duty Warzone Best M4A1 Loadout

The M4A1 absolutely dominates Modern Warfare multiplayer, so it’s no surprise that this rifle is also a fairly strong pick for Warzone loadouts. It’s an excellent choice for just about any range, but this loadout also includes an HDR sniper rifle for those extra long distance encounters.

Primary Weapon: M4A1

M4A1 Attachments: Monolithic Suppressor, Stock M16 Grenadier, Forge TAC CQS, Stippled Grip Tape, 60 Round Mags

Secondary Weapon: HDR

HDR Attachments: Thermal Dual Power Scope, 26.9″ HDR Pro Barrel, Lightweight Suppressor FTAC Champion, Presence of Mind

Perks: Cold-Blooded, Overkill, Amped

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Shroud’s Warzone Loadout

Mixer’s resident FPS streamer uses a loadout that’s a bit different from the popular choices of other streamers, but he’s still able to shred with it regardless. Shroud’s M13 complements his insane accuracy, and his choice of a pistol instead of a shotgun or sniper speaks volumes about his aiming abilities.

Primary Weapon: M13

M13Attachments: Monolithic Suppressor, Tempus Marksman, Solozero Optics Mini, No Stock, 60 Round Mags

Secondary Weapon: .50 GS

.50 GS Attachments: Monolithic Suppressor, Lightweight Trigger, Granulated Grip Tape

Perks: Cold-Blooded, Ghost, Amped

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Nadeshot’s Warzone Loadout

Nadeshot has been one of the biggest names in Call of Duty since the beginning, and he’s still dominating the scene in Warzone. His loadout utilizes some of the best guns in Modern Warfare and provides protection in just about any scenario, even if his Kar98k setup is a bit barebones.

Primary Weapon: M4A1

M4A1 Attachments: Monolithic Suppressor, Stock M16 Grenadier, Operator Reflex Sight, Commando Foregrip, 60 Round Mags

Secondary Weapon: Kar98k

Kar98k Attachments: Sniper Scope

Perks: Cold-Blooded, Overkill, Amped

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Dr. Disrespect’s Warzone Loadout

Dr. Disrespect is one of the most popular FPS streamers on Twitch, and a lot of his popularity stems from his skills in games like Warzone. His loadout features weapons that tons of other Warzone players use, but sometimes a basic, no-frills loadout is all you need to succeed.

Primary Weapon: M4A1

M4A1 Attachments: Monolithic Suppressor, Stock M16 Grenadier, Integral Hybrid, Merc Foregrip, 60 Round Mags

Secondary Weapon: MP7

MP7 Attachments: Tactical Suppressor, Commando Foregrip, Sleight of Hand, 60 Round Mags

Perks: Cold-Blooded, Overkill, Amped

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

- This article was updated on:May 11th, 2020