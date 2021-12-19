Call of Duty: Warzone December 19 Patch Notes – Cooper Carbine Nerf and BAR Changes

A new update for Call of Duty: Warzone is now available today (December 19) and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is just a server-side update, so there’s no need to download anything or restart your game. If you’re currently playing Warzone, however, you’ll see the typical “Update Requires Restart” notice and be booted back to the main menu. This update nerfs the Cooper Carbine and features slight changes to attachments for the BAR assault rifle. Here’s everything new with the December 19 Warzone update.

Warzone December 19 Update Patch Notes

Gameplay

The Firesale Public Event has been adjusted to last a fixed duration.

Bug Fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the Festive Fervor Event Challenges to not track progress.

Fixed an issue causing additional placeholder images to appear in various Store Bundle previews and/or purchases.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on various Store Bundles.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear underneath Unlock Criteria XP Bar for locked Vehicles.

Fixed an issue causing some Store Bundles to appear with the incorrect Rarity label.

Fixed an issue causing the Festive Deals discount to not apply when gifting a Store Bundle to another Player.

Fixed an issue causing visually incorrect pricing on some Store Bundles.

Fixed an issue where the “Space Issue” Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Blueprint was incorrectly displaying Vital instead of the Brace Gun Perk.

Weapons

Weapon Adjustments

When considering these changes in a vacuum, they may seem rather peculiar. Due to the nature of Vanguard Weapons, tuning is much less straightforward. Adjustments to base Weapons are not as impactful as they once were. Vanguard Attachments can completely alter the behavior of a Weapon—including its Damage profile, Fire Rate, and Recoil. When we make these adjustments, we are considering the Weapon holistically, in all its permutations. Our goal is for these Weapons to be just as viable with one of these Attachments as it can be with all of them. This allows the Weapons to support all sorts of playstyles and gameplay preferences rather than solely ‘Rapid Fire’.

Assault Rifle

Cooper Carbine (VG) Maximum Damage decreased to 24, down from 25 Minimum Damage decreased to 19, down from 20 ADS Speed decreased by 5.3%

Note: This change took effect in the previous update.

Attachments

Attachment Adjustments

Barrel

Assault Rifle Charlie (BAR) CGC 27” 2B Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 5% Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 5% CGC 30” XL Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 5% Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 5



As stated above, changes to Weapons and Attachments are not quite what they used to be. While we are reducing the amount of Recoil Control provided by these Barrels, this can easily be compensated for with other Attachments like Fore and Rear Grips. It may require popular builds to shift around somewhat, and as a result, other downsides like poor Mobility may become more apparent. We feel balancing risk versus reward is important. If each Weapon build were ‘one size fits all’, regardless of individual skill, we diminish our journey of mastery. Ideally, over time we graduate from needing an excess of Recoil Control from our attachments to prioritizing more beneficial attributes like Damage, Range, and Mobility.

Cooper Carbine 14” Gracey Rapid Now multiplies Damage by .9 Now multiplies Headshot Damage by 1.07 Now multiplies Upper Torso Damage by .99 Now increases Vertical Recoil by 5%



Magazine

Assault Rifle Charlie (BAR) 8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 4% Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 4% .50 BMG 30 Round Mags Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 4% Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 4%

Cooper Carbine 9mm 60 Round Drums Damage Multiplier increased to .96, up from .89 Move Speed decreased by 2%



Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.