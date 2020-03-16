Call of Duty: Warzone has been taking the world by storm since its surprise release last week, and like many other battle royale games, communication is key. Considering Warzone currently only supports squads, you’re going to have to communicate with your team whether you like it or not. That doesn’t mean you’ll need to use a mic, though, because Call of Duty: Warzone features a ping system similar to Apex Legends, allowing squadmates to communicate with one another without speaking a single word. The ping system in Warzone isn’t as intuitive as its counterparts, but it still gets the job done. When you’re starting out in Warzone, it’s a good idea to start working on the Boot Camp challenges, the first of which is to ping an enemy. This guide will show you exactly how to ping enemies or danger in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to Ping Danger and Enemies in Warzone

In Warzone, you can ping by pressing either up on the d-pad or left alt on PC. Pinging is context-sensitive, meaning the ping depends on what you’re currently looking at, so make sure to look at an enemy before pressing the button. If done correctly, the enemy will be pinged and their movement will be tracked with a solid red marker for your squad to see.

Pinging danger in Warzone is a little different. Danger doesn’t require you to look at anything specific, so you can ping an area that you suspect might have enemies hiding in it or an area where you recently spotted hostiles. By pressing the ping button once, a yellow marker will appear. This is a general ping, which is used to call attention to a certain area. If you press the ping button twice, however, a red marker will appear. This is a danger ping, and it signals to your squad that the designated area may be unsafe.

To recap, double pressing the ping button will drop a red danger marker, while pressing ping while looking at an enemy will mark their movement for your squad to see.