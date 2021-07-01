The June 30 update has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Call of Duty: Warzone has been like a machine over the last year with constant updates. The latest big one came a couple weeks ago with the debut of Season 4 for the game, but now this latest one is quite a bit smaller. Here’s everything new with the Call of Duty: Warzone June 30 update.

Call of Duty: Warzone June 30 Update Patch Notes

Weapons

Assault Rifles

C58 (BOCW) Recoil increased slightly

FARA 83 (BOCW) Recoil increased slightly



Submachine Guns

Nail Gun (BOCW) Maximum Damage range decreased by 39% The Nail Gun (BOCW) is and was meant to be a lethal, highly-mobile, short-range dominator. However, its Maximum Damage range far exceeded the lethal range of Shotguns, which it is intended to contest. The Nail Gun’s (BOCW) generous range and mobility allowed it to consistently dispatch foes at the same speed or faster than Shotguns at almost twice their effective range. While the Nail Gun’s (BOCW) pick rate has remained relatively low, we believe it would have been much higher were it more easily accessible.



Attachments

Barrels

Ranger (Assault Rifles except AK-47 (BOCW) & XM4 (BOCW)) Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 15% to 10%

Takedown (Assault Rifles except AK-47 (BOCW) & XM4 (BOCW)) Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 15% to 10%

Reinforced Heavy / Match Grade / VDV Reinforced (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns) Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 7.5% to 5% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 7.5% to 5%

Task Force / Spetsnaz RPK / CMV Mil-Spec (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns) Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 15% to 10% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 15% to 10%

We are satisfied with the overall direction of adding Recoil Control to BOCW Barrels. However, we would like the effectiveness of a Weapon to grow with the wielder as they improve. We felt with the magnitude by which recoil was being reduced, there was hardly any room left to master the control of these Weapons. We want Weapons to reward you for learning their reload timings, recoil patterns, and bullets to kill. Your proficiency with a Weapon should be a journey that is worked toward with an equivalent payoff. When we make Weapons too effective and too easy to control, there is no journey of mastery and we can become disinterested with these Weapons much quicker – which we feel can be a disservice. Even after these changes, we understand that there may still be incredibly effective and easy to control Weapons when enough Recoil Control is applied through attachments. We will continue to target these Weapons as they arise to ensure that they strike a satisfactory balance between upside and downside.

This latest update for the game is focused exclusively on gun and attachment balancing. The development team has seen what needed to be altered after a few weeks now, so this patch is focused on that. You can read more in depth from the team about a few of the decisions above as well.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Raven Software website.