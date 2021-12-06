Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Release Time – Everything You Need to Know About Caldera Ahead of Launch

Call of Duty Warzone is getting a new map called Caldera on December 8th. This update will change the default Warzone map from Verdansk to the Pacific Coastal map Caldera.

Warzone Pacific Release Time

According to Sledgehammer Games the Warzone servers will shut down after 9pm PT on December 7th. They will come back online when the Season One update with Warzone Pacific launches.

The exact release time for Warzone Pacific and the Season One update is going to be at December 8th 9AM PT. This early access period is available for those who own Vanguard. 24hrs later on December 9th 9AM PT everyone will be able to login and play the Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Map.

Warzone Pacific Launch Trailer

Activision has released a new trailer for The Pacific map in Warzone. Check out the trailer below for brand-new gamplay and what to expect from Caldera when it launches on December 8th.

As you can see there’s going to be plenty new in Warzone Pacific on December 8th. This includes the brand-new map Caldera, obviously, but also new contracts and public events on Rebirth Island.

New Modes in Warzone Pacific

Vanguard Resurgence

Vanguard Royale

New Vehicles in Warzone Pacific

Fighter Plane

Squad Vehicle

Cargo Truck

As you can see the infographic below: there’s also going to be 40+ new weapons added to Warzone as well as a new Gulag.

For more details on all the different things coming to Call of Duty Vanguard and Call of Duty Warzone in the days ahead with Season One, head over to the Call of Duty blog for more.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2021