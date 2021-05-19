Update 1.37 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season 3 Reloaded update, which is already available for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The content for Season 3 Reloaded won’t go live until May 20, however, and the update for Warzone will be released at that time. This update adds new weapons to Warzone and includes several balance adjustments for the existing guns in the game. This update also marks the beginning of the 80’s Action Heroes event, bringing John Rambo and John McClane into the game. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.37.

Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.37 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.37. However, we already know some of the major features coming with this update.

Event: 80’s Action Heroes Limited Time Game Mode Power Grab New Warzone POIs Nakatomi Plaza Survival Camps CIA Outpost New Loot Action-Themed Loot Table

New Operators John Rambo John McClane

New Weapons Baseball Bat AMP63 Pistol Ballistic Knife



Update 1.37 will become available for download on May 19 at 9 PM PT on most platforms, but PlayStation players are currently able to preload the patch. These are the download sizes for each platform.

PlayStation 5: 14.6GB

14.6GB PlayStation 4: 14.6GB

14.6GB Xbox Series X|S: 15.2GB

15.2GB Xbox One: 15.2GB

15.2GB PC: 14.9GB (Warzone only) / 18.1GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

The 80’s Action Heroes event is the main focus of this update, and players can purchase the Rambo and Die Hard bundles to get access to the Rambo and John McClane Operators in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Verdansk is also getting some new locations that fans of the movies might recognize, and there will be challenges and missions to complete to earn a handful of free rewards like in past events. We’ll have more information on the new 80’s Action Heroes challenges and the Season 3 Reloaded balance changes once official Warzone patch notes are released.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.