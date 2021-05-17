Update 1.17 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season 3 Reloaded update, but the actual contents of this patch won’t go live until Season 3 Reloaded goes live on May 20. This update is currently preloading for PlayStation players, while PC and Xbox players will have to wait until May 20 to install the patch. This content update brings new maps, modes, and weapons to the game. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.17.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.17 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.17. We will update this article once Treyarch releases patch notes. However, here are some of the things that are confirmed for Season 3 Reloaded.

New Maps Standoff Duga

New Game Modes Multi-Team Elimination

New Weapons AMP63

New Operators John Rambo John McClane

80’s Action Heroes Event

Season 3 Reloaded will be similar to past mid-season refreshes, adding in the rest of the maps and weapons that were promised on the Season 3 roadmap that have yet to make their way into the game. Standoff is a classic map from Black Ops 2 that will be returning to Cold War in this update, and Duga will be a new large-scale map for the Multi-Team Elimination mode. Multi-Team Elimination is a new mode that’s similar to battle royale, pitting teams of four against one another with limited respawns as zones of radiation expand across the map. It won’t replace Warzone, but it’ll be a nice new addition for Cold War players.

Warzone players might have something to worry about with this update, because the AMP63 is a brand new fully automatic pistol that will be added to the game with this update. Some players may already be having pre-nerf Sykov flashbacks, because weapons like this always seem to dominate the meta once they’re released. Only time will tell if the gun is actually good, but if it has the akimbo perk, it looks like we may have our next Sykov.

Finally, the 80’s Action Heroes event will be headlining this update. John Rambo and John McClane will be joining the game as playable Operators, just like Leatherface and Billy the Puppet did during the Haunting of Verdansk event last Halloween. These skins will likely only be available for purchase with COD Points, but there will also probably be free rewards you can earn because there’s a new event. Don’t get too excited though, it’s probably just going to be some sprays and a weapon charm, but a new Warzone/Cold War event is always exciting. The previous event, Hunt for Adler, had some issues when it first released, however, so there may be another rocky launch up ahead.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.