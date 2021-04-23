Call of Duty Warzone: All Adler Intel Locations

The Hunt for Adler event is currently underway in Call of Duty: Warzone, and to get the special skin, you need to complete Intel contracts at various locations across the new Verdansk ’84 map. There are three Intel contracts in total: one at the Factory, one at the Farms, and one at the Summit. These contracts can be taken by other players, so you’ll have to get there first and make it out alive to complete the challenges. There are also quite a few bugs with this event, so you may have to try several times to get the challenges done. Here are all the Adler Intel locations in Warzone.

All Hunt for Adler Intel Locations in Warzone

There are three intel contracts for the Hunt for Adler event in Warzone. They are marked on the map with a special icon and can be found at the Farms, Summit, and Factory. The icon looks like a man with sunglasses. Some areas like the Factory have a lot of the contracts laying around, while the Farm and Summit don’t have as many readily available. Keep in mind that other players can pick up the contracts too though, so be ready for a fight since a ton of people are trying to get these challenges done right now.

Picking up the contract is only the first part of the challenge, however. Once you obtain one, you’ll have to find and open chests in nearby areas, similar to a Scavenger contract. Once you open the necessary amount of chests, you’ll complete the challenge. Currently, the Adler intel contracts seem to be bugged and not showing up on the map for some players. Also, some players are successfully completing the contracts and not getting any challenge progress. It may be worth it to wait for a patch or update before trying to get these challenges done.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on:April 22nd, 2021