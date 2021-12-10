Update 1.49 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Caldera’s addition to Warzone has been causing a lot of excitement around the Warzone community. The new map has been a place of fun since its addition a couple of days ago, but this new Warzone season did not come without its share of fixes and balances. This patch is the first to perform some weapon balance, so make sure you go through all the patch notes and find out if your favorite weapons have been nerfed or buffed. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.49

Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.49 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue allowing access to items that Players weren’t supposed to see yet!

Weapon

Weapon Adjustments

Numerous changes have been made to Vanguard (VG) Weapons and Attachments. Names, Descriptions, Pros, Cons, and Stat Bars have been updated in-game to reflect these changes.

In addition to the above-mentioned Vanguard changes, the following Modern Warfare (MW) and Black Ops Cold War (BOCW) Weapon adjustments have been made:

AK-47 (BOCW) Initial Recoil Deviation increased



EM2 (BOCW) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.2 Recoil Magnitude increased Recoil Deviation increased



Crossbow (MW) Neck Damage increased to 250, up from 200 Upper Torso Damage increased to 240, up from 200 Lower Torso Damage increased to 220, up from 200



Marksman Rifle Charlie (MW) Flinch Resistance decreased by 62%



R1 Shadowhunter (BOCW) Neck Damage increased to 250, up from 200 Upper Torso Damage increased to 240, up from 200 Lower Torso Damage increased to 220, up from 200



Ballistic Knife (BOCW) Upper Torso Damage increased to 248, up from 246 Lower Torso Damage increased to 225, up from 195 Upper Arm Damage increased to 200, up from 180 Lower Arm Damage increased to 190, up from 180 Upper Leg Damage increased to 200, up from 160 Lower Leg Damage increased to 190, up from 160



Baseball Bat (BOCW) Lunge Distance decreased by 47%



Battle Axe (BOCW) Lunge Distance decreased by 38%



Cane (BOCW) Lunge Distance decreased by 46%



Mace (BOCW) Lunge Distance decreased by 42%



Shotgun Bravo (BOCW) Movement Speed decreased by 1.2% ADS Movement Speed decreased by 8.6%



Swiss K31 (BOCW)

Flinch Resistance decreased by 62%

OTs 9 (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased to 30, down from 31 Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.33, down from 1.52



Submachine Gun Alpha (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased to 20, down from 31 Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.41, down from 1.45



Submachine Gun Charlie (MW) Fire Rate decreased to .08, down from .075 Sprint to Fire Speed decreased by 2.6% Note: These changes only affect Warzone.



NOTE: An imminent update will further address Bloom and include adjustments to Weapons including the PPSh-41 (VG).

Attachments

Attachment adjustments

G16 2.5x (VG) Assault Rifles Eye position shifted forward



Raider Stock (BOCW) Movement Speed modifiers decreased by 25%



SAS Combat Stock (BOCW) Movement Speed modifiers decreased by 25%



Looks like EM2 users will have to adapt to these changes or find a new low recoil AR to main in this early part of the new season. The EM2 assault rifle was the go-to low recoil rifle for many casual and pro players, but now it looks like it’s time for a change. Players will have to start looking for a new assault rifle if they want to be effective without dealing with a harsh recoil pattern. Keep an eye on the Call of Duty: Warzone social media handles. They may keep releasing more balance updates like this one in the next couple of days.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5. For more information regarding this update go to the official Call of Duty: Warzone website.