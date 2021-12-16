Update 1.50 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This new Warzone season brought a lot of new weapons along with many changes, Making players adapt to said changes while mixing up the meta. Many annoying bugs have been hindering players’ experience since the new season started, and this patch will fix some of them. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.50.

Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.50 Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY

Weapons that spawn across Caldera have been adjusted for the following… Ground loot Supply Box loot Contract rewards



BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder images to appear in various Store Bundle previews and/or purchases.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on the Social menu.

Fixed an issue with the Marksman Rifle Charlie (MW) where the Focus Gun Perk would drastically increase Flinch Resistance.

Fixed an issue where the Type 99 (VG) could down players in one hit to the Upper Torso.

Fixed an issue causing the PPSh-41 (VG) and Owen Gun (VG) to deal more damage than intended.

Fixed an issue allowing players to duplicate Weapons.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to infil prematurely.

Fixed an issue causing Players to experience framerate drops if respawning with a Player Title and Calling Card Frame equipped.

Fixed an issue causing the Voice Chat output device setting to revert to Default Communication Device.

Fixed an issue preventing Vanguard Seasonal Challenges from appearing and/or tracking properly.

Fixed an issue where EM2 (BOCW) Recoil was not being properly increased.

Fixed an issue causing the k98 Scout 10.0x Telescopic Optic to incorrectly increase Aim Down Sight Speeds.

Fixed an issue causing Players to unintentionally ADS-in and ADS-out.

WEAPON

As many of the changes below pertain to Recoil, we felt it was necessary to clarify the language used:

Recoil adjustment Recoil pattern has changed

Recoil Deviation Amount of randomness in the Recoil pattern

Recoil increase or decrease Magnitude has changed

or

WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS

Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Recoil adjusted

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) Recoil increased

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) Recoil greatly increased

Cooper Carbine (VG) Maximum Damage Range decreased to 1200, down from 1350 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.3 Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1 Recoil increased slightly

Volkssturmgewehr (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.5 Lower Torso Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1 ADS Speed decreased by 19%



Handgun

Klauser (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.5

Machine Pistol (VG) Maximum Damage Range decreased to 215 units, down from 225 Second Damage Range decreased to 450 units, down from 600

RATT (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.5

Top Break (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.5



Light Machine Gun

MG 82 (BOCW) Recoil Deviation increased

MG42 (BOCW) ADS Speed decreased by 9% Recoil increased



Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.4, down from 1.5



Marksman Rifle

G-43 (VG) Recoil adjusted

Marksman Rifle Charlie (MW) Flinch Resistance increased by 19%



Shotgun

Combat Shotgun (VG) Maximum Damage Range decreased to 140 units, down from 150 Second Damage Range decreased to 220 units, down from 240

Einhorn Revolving (VG) Maximum Damage Range increased to 160 units, up from 140 Second Damage Range decreased to 220 units, down from 230

Gracey Auto (VG) Second Damage amount decreased to 20, down from 22 Third Damage amount decreased to 14, down from 18 Maximum Damage Range decreased to 140 units, down from 160 Second Damage Range decreased to 300 units, down from 325



Sniper Rifle

3-Line Rifle (VG) Maximum Damage increased to 95, up from 92 Minimum Damage increased to 78, up from 75 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 2 Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.06, down from 1.1 Upper Extremities Damage Multipliers decreased to 1, down from 1.1 ADS Speed increased by 16.6%



Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG) Minimum Damage decreased to 102, down from 108 Minimum Damage Range increased to 4096 units, up from 2048 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.8, down from 2 Bullet Velocity increased by 22%

Kar98k (VG) Flinch Resistance increased by 19%

Swiss K31 (BOCW) Flinch Resistance increased by 19%

Type 99 (VG) Maximum Damage increased to 96, up from 92 Minimum Damage increased to 82, up from 75 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.7, down from 2



Submachine Gun

Owen Gun (VG) Recoil adjusted

PPSh-41 (VG) Recoil adjusted

Sten (VG) Recoil adjusted ADS Move Speed decreased by 10%

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Recoil adjusted

M1912 (VG) Recoil adjusted Move Speed decreased by 1.25% ADS Move Speed decreased by 4%



ATTACHMENTS

Ammunition

Top Break (VG) M15 Shot Shell Maximum Damage decreased to 18, down from 25 Second Damage amount decreased to 14, down from 15 Maximum Damage Range decreased to 180, down from 197 Second Damage Range decreased to 278, down from 315



Gun Perk

Steady Firing Move Speed Multiplier decreased to 4%, down from 5.5% ADS Firing Move Speed Multiplier decreased to 3.5%, down from 4%



Magazine

3-Line Rifle (VG) 7.62x54mmR 5 Round Fast Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 5, up from 3

Kar98k (VG) 8mm Klauser 5 Round Fast Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 5, up from 3



Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums Move Speed decreased by 2% ADS Move Speed decreased by 3% 8mm Klauser Rifle 50 Round Mags Move Speed increased by 2% ADS Move Speed increased by 2%



Most weapons and attachments coming from Call of Duty: Vanguard received a change in this patch. From simple damage reductions to recoil changes and attachments tweaks, this update is going to make players look again for a new weapon to master. Besides these weapon balance changes, the developers managed to fix many bugs that were hindering the players’ experience. One of the most annoying problems was causing players to ADS without pressing any button. Luckily this bug was fixed, so players will not have to worry about it anymore.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Call of Duty: Warzone website.