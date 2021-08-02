Call of Duty: Warzone Update August 2nd Patch Notes

The August 2nd update has arrived for Warzone and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Raven Software released a new patch for Call of Duty Warzone. The patch itself tackles a handful of different things that players were seeing in the game. This includes the removal of some features and fixes to different bugs found in the game. Most notably, this update fixes a collision issue that allowed players to wall hack in Warzone.

The patch is currently available and must be downloaded before playing Warzone.

Warzone Update 8/2 Patch Notes

General

Removed the Juggernaut Suit Field Upgrade from Red Door rooms in Plunder

Bug Fixes

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing players to exploit/peek/shoot through them

Fixed an issue causing the Stopping Power Field Upgrade to reduce recoil while using the Milano 821

Fixed an issue where Killstreak Tablet rewards were stacking on top of one another

Fixed an issue where Players could favorite the Random Operator choice but could not unfavorite it.

Fixed an issue where the Random Operator option would move to the wrong position.

Fixed an issue where Players would take some Loadout Perks from the prematch lobby into matches.

Fixed an issue where the Power Surge Reactive Bundle image did not reflect the included Bundle items.

Fixed an issue where Players downed while holding the Sentry Turret would have no Weapon in hand when revived.

Fixed an issue with the OTs 9 where the unlock criteria inconsistently tracked when using any BOCW SMG Blueprint.

Fixed an issue with Two Factor Authentication that required a client restart if a Player activated it while ingame.

Payload Fixes

Fixed an issue where only the rear truck would be pushed backwards by the enemy team

Fixed an issue where out-of-bounds zones would not be the correct size

Fixed an issue where Players could hear the entire Team rather than only their squad

Fixed an issue where spawn points would disappear on uneven terrain.

Fixed an issue where the camera would get stuck in the terrain at the end of the match.

Fixed an issue where the Player’s camera would be tilted when exiting a vehicle.

For more information regarding this patch you can check out the Raven Software Twitter account. Call of Duty Warzone is currently available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

- This article was updated on August 2nd, 2021