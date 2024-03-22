Can You Change Your Character’s Appearance in Rise of the Ronin?

Some players might regret how they made their character look or just got tired of looking at them. Some, like myself, just wanted a different haircut. That said, is it possible to change your character’s appearance in Rise of the Ronin?

Recommended Videos

Team Ninja did a great job providing players with an amazing character creator. It has a lot of options that allow you to shape your character’s face, body, hair, and even their voice. However, are you committed to the appearance you chose at the beginning of the game, or is there an option to alter your character’s look later on?

How to Change Your Character’s Appearance in Rise of the Ronin

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can change your character’s appearance in the Longhouse. There, select Relax and then Appearance to change the way the protagonist’s looks. The Longhouse, which is a resting place, becomes accessible as you progress through the main storyline. Talk to Ryoma, help him in the city, and you’ll eventually have a place to rest that also works as a Veiled Edge banner for you to rest, turn your experience into Skill Points, and Fast Travel to it.

The game is pretty lenient when it comes to changing the protagonist’s appearance. You can modify everything about them, almost as if you were creating a character from scratch. Even the voice can be changed. That said, you won’t be able to change the other Blade Twin’s appearance. That will be locked for the rest of the game, so whatever you decided regarding the other Veiled Edge’s appearance, that’s what they will look like until the end of the game.

You can also change the way your gear looks in the Longhouse. Getting new equipment will unlock new skins for your gear. Once you decide to change the appearance of your items in the Longhouse, you can equip something else to the same slots. The appearance chosen in the Longhouse will be maintained, instead of your appearance immediately changing based on whatever new item you end up equipping later.