Can you Defeat the Blue Demon in the Black Ship in Rise of the Ronin?

During the first mission of the game, the pair of Veiled Edges infiltrate the black ship but have their plans interrupted by a powerful ninja known as the Blue Demon. Is it possible to defeat the Blue Demon in Rise of the Ronin during the prologue mission?

Recommended Videos

The Blue Demon is just one of the many formidable enemies you’ll meet throughout your journey in Team Ninja’s version of 19th-century Japan. Boss battles are certainly one of the best things about this game. They are always flashy, and exciting, and can make you feel like a badass Samurai master once you learn their patterns and parry all their attacks.

Is It Possible to Defeat the Blue Demon in Rise of the Ronin?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Yes, it is possible to defeat the Blue Demon in the Black Ship in Rise of the Ronin. It is challenging but not impossible, and doing so unlocks a silver trophy called “Tears of a Blue Demon.” However, whether you win or lose, the game carries on in the exact same way. That said, the plot remains the same no matter what. So, unless you are a trophy hunter, you can relax and let the Blue Demon beat you since the story will remain the same.

The Blue Demon uses quick attacks, so mastering the Counterspark is crucial to stopping his blows and filling his panic bar. He also uses a grappling rope to pull your character closer for an immediate attack. If red barrels are on the main deck, use your grappling rope to throw them at the boss when he’s attacking another character.

If you’re mad at the fact you were defeated by the Blue Demon, don’t worry too much. You’ll have a chance to fight him again eventually. Just keep playing the game and advancing the main quest to get the rematch you desire. By the time it happens, you’ll probably be much more familiar with the game’s mechanics and will be ready to take him on.