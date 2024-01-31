Can You Get the Rested Buff Outside Your Base in Enshrouded?

Image: Keen Games

With so many Shrouded areas and a large world to explore, it’s only natural to wonder if you can get the rested buff outside your base in Enshrouded. The good news is that you can, and we’re going to teach you how!

How to Get the Rested Buff Outside Your Base in Enshrouded

You must sit next to a campfire to get the Rested Buff outside your base. You can use either a small campfire, which you can craft from the beginning of the game, or one of the large bonfires found in enemy-populated areas. Both types will work.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

However, when you’re outside your base, the Rested Buff might not last as long. This is due to how the rested buff works. To make it last longer, sit near a campfire in a Sheltered, Warm, and Comfortable place. In other words, you need a place with walls, a roof, a campfire, and a bed.

You’ll rarely find a place in Embervale that meets all those requirements unless you build it yourself. Even then, achieving a high level of comfort can be challenging. To increase your level of Comfort in this game, you’ll need Furniture and decorative items. This is something that I find very clever in Enshrouded. The game provides an incentive for players to build a nice-looking base around their flame altars.

Because of this, it’s a good idea to carry Wooden Logs with you. You might have to stay outside longer than expected, find a bunch of enemies, and get into battles you didn’t plan. That way, you can build a basic campfire and rest next to it for a bit to regain your rested buff, even if for a short duration. The rested buff can save your life depending on what you find in the most dangerous areas of Embervale.

What Does the Rested Buff Do in Enshrouded?

The Rested Buff significantly increases your maximum Stamina for a duration. That duration will depend on how well-rested your character is. Check the top left of your screen to see if the Warmth, Comfort, and Shelter requirements are fulfilled to make sure that you will manage to keep the buff for as long as possible when you walk away from the campfire.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2024